News On Japan
Society

Freshly Harvested Corn Surpass Melon in Sweetness

Jun 16, 2026 | News On Japan

The harvest of fruit-like sweet corn has reached its peak in Hekinan, Aichi Prefecture, where farmers begin picking before dawn to preserve the crop's high sugar content and freshness.

At the farm of Minoru Hasebe in Hekinan, harvesting began at around 3 a.m. on June 16. Working in darkness, Hasebe wore a headlamp as he moved through the fields gathering corn.

The city is known for cultivating Mirai, a variety prized for its high sugar content and soft skin. Because corn consumes sugars stored overnight during the daytime and gradually loses sweetness after being harvested, farmers pick the crop before sunrise and ship it on the same day.

"It's sweet, the skin is soft, and it has a great texture," Hasebe said. "It's sweeter than a melon."

The harvest is expected to continue until early July, with the corn being sold at JA Aichi Chuo direct-sales stores and supermarkets.

朝採れトウモロコシ、メロンを超える甘さ

愛知県碧南市でフルーツのように甘いトウモロコシの収穫が最盛期を迎えており、農家は糖度と鮮度を保つため夜明け前から収穫作業を行っている。

现摘玉米甜度胜过哈密瓜

在爱知县碧南市，水果般香甜的玉米迎来收获旺季，农户们为了保持玉米的高糖度和新鲜度，从天亮前便开始采收。

Source: CBC

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Massive LED Canvas Unveiled at Ueno Station

JR Ueno Station has unveiled "Ueno Canvas," a new 75-square-meter LED display featuring videos that highlight the area's cultural attractions, tourism destinations, and artistic heritage as part of a station renovation aimed at connecting people and the city through culture.

Six Ice Cream Makers Investigated Over Price-Fixing

Japan's Fair Trade Commission has conducted on-site inspections of six major food manufacturers over suspicions they formed a cartel to coordinate ice cream prices, with authorities investigating whether the companies exchanged information and unfairly adjusted planned retail price increases in response to rising costs.

Bear Family Spotted Near Kyoto Nursery

A parent bear and two cubs were spotted near an interchange in Kyoto Prefecture, just a few minutes' drive from a nursery school, in one of many bear sightings reported across Japan in recent days.

Royals Watch Japan-Netherlands World Cup Together

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako watched Japan's opening FIFA World Cup match against the Netherlands together with King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima, highlighting the close ties between the Japanese Imperial Family and the Dutch Royal Family.

Driver Escapes After Ramming Into LDP Lawmaker's Office

Police in Kyoto Prefecture are investigating a hit-and-run after a vehicle crashed into the Maizuru office of Liberal Democratic Party Lower House member Taro Honda late on June 13 before the driver fled the scene.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

32-Year-Old Master Devotes His Life to Stone Skipping

A stone-skipping tournament on the Nagara River in Gifu Prefecture has drawn attention to 32-year-old Kosei Kigo of Nagoya, whose extraordinary dedication to the childhood pastime includes spending hours searching for the perfect stones, taking private coaching lessons, and competing against some of Japan's top athletes in pursuit of stone-skipping mastery.

Costco Food Poisoning in Nagoya Linked to High Roller Packs

More than 900 packs of the food linked to a food poisoning outbreak at a Costco store in Nagoya were sold over a two-day period, health authorities said.

The Dark Side of Influencer Accounts Exposed

Police in Osaka have arrested 41 men and women in a fraud case involving more than 600 million yen in suspected losses, uncovering what investigators believe was a scheme in which real influencer accounts were bought and used to impersonate their original owners and solicit followers into costly side-business programs.

How to Integrate 4 Million Foreign Residents Into Japanese Society

The number of foreign residents living in Japan surpassed 4 million for the first time by the end of 2025, reaching a record high and underscoring the increasingly important role foreign workers play in supporting the country's labor-short industries.

Former Sex Worker Gets Life for Orchestrating Murder

A court in Shiga Prefecture has sentenced a 29-year-old former sex industry employee to life imprisonment for the murder of a company president, the theft of his cash card, and the disposal of his body in Lake Biwa.

Hokkaido Charity Donations Go Missing

The Hokkaido Community Chest, which operates Japan's annual Red Feather Community Chest fundraising campaign, has revealed that approximately 180 million yen in donated funds are unaccounted for, with a senior official suspected of misappropriating the money over several years.

Japanese Imperial Couple Stroll Around Dutch Royal Villa

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, who are visiting the Netherlands, took a stroll around the grounds of the Dutch royal family's residence where they are staying, revisiting places connected to a previous visit two decades ago.

Syrian Man Dies After Raft Capsizes in Gifu River

A 23-year-old Syrian man died after drowning in the Itadori River in Seki, Gifu Prefecture, on June 14th while enjoying a river outing with friends.