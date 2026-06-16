Freshly Harvested Corn Surpass Melon in Sweetness

The harvest of fruit-like sweet corn has reached its peak in Hekinan, Aichi Prefecture, where farmers begin picking before dawn to preserve the crop's high sugar content and freshness.

At the farm of Minoru Hasebe in Hekinan, harvesting began at around 3 a.m. on June 16. Working in darkness, Hasebe wore a headlamp as he moved through the fields gathering corn.

The city is known for cultivating Mirai, a variety prized for its high sugar content and soft skin. Because corn consumes sugars stored overnight during the daytime and gradually loses sweetness after being harvested, farmers pick the crop before sunrise and ship it on the same day.

"It's sweet, the skin is soft, and it has a great texture," Hasebe said. "It's sweeter than a melon."

The harvest is expected to continue until early July, with the corn being sold at JA Aichi Chuo direct-sales stores and supermarkets.

朝採れトウモロコシ、メロンを超える甘さ 愛知県碧南市でフルーツのように甘いトウモロコシの収穫が最盛期を迎えており、農家は糖度と鮮度を保つため夜明け前から収穫作業を行っている。

现摘玉米甜度胜过哈密瓜 在爱知县碧南市，水果般香甜的玉米迎来收获旺季，农户们为了保持玉米的高糖度和新鲜度，从天亮前便开始采收。

Source: CBC