Japanese Man Arrested as Mastemind of Cambodia-Based Scam Network

AICHI - A Japanese man suspected of serving as a key coordinator for a Cambodia-based fraud syndicate that allegedly caused losses totaling billions of yen was arrested by Japanese authorities after being deported from Thailand on June 16.

The suspect, 38-year-old Yusuke Sasaki, was seen walking heavily while being escorted by investigators from Thai police.

According to local authorities, Sasaki is believed to have directed the transfer of funds and personnel from Bangkok, where he lived, to fraud operation bases in Cambodia.

Investigators believe the group's fraudulent activities resulted in damages amounting to several billion yen.

Sasaki was arrested by Aichi Prefectural Police while aboard a flight transporting him to Japan on June 16.

He is expected to arrive at Tokyo's Haneda Airport shortly.

Source: FNN