Two Women Arrested Over Obscene Livestream From Kabukicho

TOKYO - Tokyo police have arrested four people, including unemployed women Mao Mizuno and Naka Namioka, on suspicion of public indecency for allegedly livestreaming obscene acts on an overseas streaming website from a hotel in Kabukicho.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, Mizuno and the others streamed the acts live from a hotel in Tokyo’s Kabukicho district and earned about 100,000 yen in revenue in one hour.

Mizuno has admitted to the allegation, while Namioka has partially denied it, police said.

Source: テレ東BIZ