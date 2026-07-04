Indian Restaurant in Yokohama Destroyed by Fire

YOKOHAMA - An Indian restaurant in a shopping street in Yokohama's Nishi Ward was destroyed by fire on Saturday morning, with 34 fire engines and other emergency vehicles sent to the scene.

At around 9 a.m. on July 4, a passerby called 119 to report smoke coming from the restaurant.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze about 30 minutes later, but the entire first-floor restaurant area was burned.

The restaurant was not open for business at the time, and no injuries were reported.

The area around a refrigerator inside the restaurant was badly burned, and police are investigating the cause of the fire.

Source: TBS