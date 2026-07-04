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Two Yokozuna Perform Ceremonial Ring Entry at Atsuta Shrine

Jul 04, 2026 | News On Japan

NAGOYA - Two yokozuna seeking to rebound after time away from the ring drew loud cheers from about 5,000 spectators on July 4 as they performed the traditional ceremonial ring entry at Atsuta Shrine in Nagoya ahead of the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament.

The annual dedication ceremony was held at the shrine in Nagoya's Atsuta Ward before the tournament opens on July 12 at IG Arena. Yokozuna Hoshoryu and Onosato, both aiming to make strong returns after absences from competition, each performed a powerful Unryu-style ring-entering ceremony, drawing applause from the crowd.

Source: Kyodo

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