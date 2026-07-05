Prince Group Boss Rearrested in Japan Over Immigration Violation

TOKYO - A senior figure believed to be one of the top executives of the Prince Group, described as one of Asia’s largest criminal organizations, has been rearrested in Tokyo on suspicion of violating Japan’s Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Act by unlawfully handing over his residence card to others, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The suspect is Hu Shi, 44, a Cyprus national originally from China.

Police allege that Hu conspired with three Chinese nationals, including men and women, between April and May to unlawfully give his residence card to another person and have that person carry out procedures such as registering a personal seal at the Chuo Ward Office in Tokyo.

Hu has reportedly told investigators, "There are parts that are a little different."

Hu is believed to be one of the highest-ranking members of the Prince Group, which is suspected of involvement in large-scale special fraud and other crimes. He has been subject to economic sanctions imposed by the United States and Britain.

The Metropolitan Police Department had been investigating information that Hu was operating in Japan. He was arrested last month on suspicion of submitting a false notice of change of residence to the Chuo Ward Office in Tokyo.

Hu reportedly told investigators that he came to Japan because he "wanted a place where I could live safely." Police plan to continue investigating the actual structure and activities of the group.

Source: TBS