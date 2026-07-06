210 Million Yen Colt Shonan Galleon Wins in Record Debut at Hakodate

HOKKAIDO - Shonan Galleon, a 210 million yen colt by Flightline, made a striking debut at Hakodate Racecourse on Sunday, July 5, winning the fifth race over 1,800 meters on turf in record time for a 2-year-old on the course.

The Make Debut Hakodate, a newcomers’ race for 2-year-olds, was run with five starters. Shonan Galleon, the 1.3 favorite under jockey Katsuma Sameshima, lived up to expectations with a decisive first victory.

Second favorite Danon Cube, ridden by Yutaka Take, took the early lead. Shonan Galleon moved into second around the fourth turn before accelerating sharply in the stretch and pulling away from the field. His winning time was 1 minute, 47.6 seconds, a 2-year-old course record.

Danon Cube finished second, 2 1/2 lengths behind the winner, while Super Yutaka came in third, another four lengths back.

Shonan Galleon is by Flightline out of Tangritona. He is trained by Shizuya Kato at Miho, was bred by Northern Farm in Abira, Hokkaido, and was sold for 210 million yen at the 2024 Select Sale.

Flightline was unbeaten in six career starts, winning four Grade 1 races, including the Breeders’ Cup Classic, and has drawn strong attention as a stallion.

Source: 北海道ニュースUHB