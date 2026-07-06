Woman Arrested After Allegedly Sewing Housemate’s Lips Shut

IBARAKI - A 49-year-old woman in Koga, Ibaraki Prefecture, has been arrested on suspicion of injuring a 42-year-old woman she lived with by sewing her upper and lower lips together multiple times with a threaded needle, police said.

The suspect, Masae Sakurai, who describes herself as a part-time worker, was arrested on suspicion of assault resulting in injury.

Sakurai is suspected of using a needle threaded with string to sew the lips of the 42-year-old woman together several times at around 1:30 p.m. on June 29 at a residence in Koga where the two had been living together.

According to police, the victim ran into a store near Sakurai’s home on June 30, the day after the alleged attack, and showed an employee a piece of paper that read, "Help me," seeking assistance.

Police have not disclosed the extent of the woman’s injuries, but said her life is not in danger.

The victim had been living at Sakurai’s home since April last year and told police she was unable to flee immediately because she was afraid of Sakurai.

Police have not disclosed whether Sakurai has admitted to the allegation. Investigators believe other people may also have been living at the residence and are looking into the circumstances of the case.

Source: TBS