News On Japan
Society

Disgruntled Trainee Monk Accused of Setting Fire to Temple

Jul 07, 2026 | News On Japan

SAGA - A trainee monk has been arrested on suspicion of setting fire to Entsuji, a temple in Imari, Saga Prefecture, after a June blaze destroyed its main hall and living quarters, with the suspect telling investigators he had become dissatisfied with the amount of training and the way he was being instructed.

The fire broke out on June 30 at Entsuji in Matsushimacho, Imari, completely burning down the temple's main hall and the kuri, a building used as living quarters by the chief priest and monks. Two trainee monks were inside the kuri at the time of the fire, but both escaped unharmed.

According to the Imari City Board of Education, Entsuji is said to have been founded around the 14th century, while the main hall that burned down was built in 1884 during the Meiji era.

A nearby resident said flames rose high into the air and red sparks were visible, adding that the area around the main hall appeared to be burning.

Police questioned people connected to the temple and examined security camera footage before concluding there was strong suspicion that the fire had been deliberately set. In the early hours of July 6, they arrested Yoshi Morinaga, 28, one of the trainee monks who had evacuated from the kuri, on suspicion of arson of an inhabited structure.

Morinaga has admitted the allegation, telling investigators, "I became sick of everything in my life."

Morinaga had been training at the temple since April last year. He told investigators he had been dissatisfied with the instruction he received and the volume of training, saying he was assigned more sutra chanting and other training than other trainees and that, in addition to being scolded verbally, he was sometimes struck with a keisaku discipline stick or slapped on the head.

Source: FBS Fukuoka Broadcasting News

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Okinawa Braces for Direct Hit From Powerful Weekend Typhoon

Large and violent Typhoon No. 9 was maintaining exceptional strength as of 3 a.m. on July 7 as it moved west-northwest near the Mariana Islands, with Okinawa’s Sakishima Islands facing a growing risk of a direct hit around Saturday, July 11.

Japan Lowers Passport Fees to 7,000 yen

Japan lowered passport application fees from July 1, drawing large crowds to application counters such as the one in Tokyo’s Shinjuku district, although applicants are being warned that issuance could take as long as about one month.

Tokyo to Set Accommodation Tax at 3% From Next April

Tokyo will introduce a 3% accommodation tax on hotel and other lodging stays from April 2027, formally replacing its current flat-rate system and extending the levy to private lodging services.

Heavy Rain Disrupts Rail Services in Northern Kyushu

Heavy rain continued across northern Kyushu, with some parts of Fukuoka Prefecture recording 120 millimeters of rainfall in the 24 hours through 3 p.m. on July 5.

Osaka Mosasaur Fossil May Rewrite Japan’s Prehistoric Record

A fossil discovered in Osaka has led to Japan’s first finding of its kind, raising the possibility that a giant marine predator believed to have swum in the seas around the Kansai region about 70 million years ago was a previously unknown species.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Disgruntled Trainee Monk Accused of Setting Fire to Temple

A trainee monk has been arrested on suspicion of setting fire to Entsuji, a temple in Imari, Saga Prefecture, after a June blaze destroyed its main hall and living quarters, with the suspect telling investigators he had become dissatisfied with the amount of training and the way he was being instructed.

Woman Arrested After Allegedly Sewing Housemate’s Lips Shut

A 49-year-old woman in Koga, Ibaraki Prefecture, has been arrested on suspicion of injuring a 42-year-old woman she lived with by sewing her upper and lower lips together multiple times with a threaded needle, police said.

Worker Found Floating During Runway Setup for Birdman Contest

A 59-year-old worker died after apparently falling about 11 meters into Lake Biwa while helping set up the runway for the Birdman Contest in Hikone, Shiga Prefecture.

Who Stole 11 Buddhist Statues From a Gifu Temple?

A temple in Yamagata, Gifu Prefecture, reported the theft of 11 Buddhist statues and other items on the morning of July 6, prompting police to investigate the case as a burglary.

Prince Group Boss Rearrested in Japan Over Immigration Violation

A senior figure believed to be one of the top executives of the Prince Group, described as one of Asia’s largest criminal organizations, has been rearrested in Tokyo on suspicion of violating Japan’s Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Act by unlawfully handing over his residence card to others, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Japan’s Youth Overdose Crisis Is Spreading Beyond Street Hangouts

The growing abuse of over-the-counter drugs among young people in Japan reflects not only easy access to medicines but also loneliness, social media influence and a shortage of places where troubled youths can be safely seen and heard, according to a discussion among an addiction specialist, a former overdose user and a recovery worker with experience of drug and alcohol dependence.

Indian Restaurant in Yokohama Destroyed by Fire

An Indian restaurant in a shopping street in Yokohama's Nishi Ward was destroyed by fire on Saturday morning, with 34 fire engines and other emergency vehicles sent to the scene.

The Reality of Male Menopause: Anger and Irritability

Recent symptoms such as fatigue and irritability may be signs of menopause, a condition often seen as a women’s health issue but one that also affects many men, especially those in their 40s and 50s who face growing responsibilities, declining recognition and physical changes that are difficult to discuss.