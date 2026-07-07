Shizuoka Approves Start of Maglev Construction After Nine-Year Dispute

SHIZUOKA - A nine-year dispute over the Linear Chuo Shinkansen effectively came to an end on July 7 as Shizuoka Governor Yasutomo Suzuki told the prefectural assembly that he would allow Central Japan Railway to begin construction on the Shizuoka section of the project.

Suzuki also said the prefecture will sign a natural environment conservation agreement with JR Central on July 18, a prerequisite for the start of work. JR Central President Shunsuke Niwa said at a news conference that the company will "move ahead with preparations so that construction can begin as soon as possible."

The decision marks a major step forward for the maglev line, which is now under construction between Shinagawa and Nagoya and is planned to eventually extend to Shin-Osaka. JR Central had initially planned to open the Shinagawa-Nagoya section next year, but the Shizuoka dispute left the schedule uncertain. Even if work begins by the end of this year, construction is expected to take more than 10 years, making an opening in 2036 or later likely.

The Linear Chuo Shinkansen is designed to run at up to 500 kilometers per hour, making it the fastest railway in the world among shinkansen systems. The trip between Shinagawa and Nagoya, which takes about 90 minutes on the Tokaido Shinkansen, would be cut to as little as 40 minutes. Travel between Shinagawa and Shin-Osaka, now about two hours and 20 minutes, would take as little as one hour and seven minutes.

Shizuoka was the only prefecture along the route where construction had not begun. The line will pass through an 8.9-kilometer section in the northern part of the prefecture, but no station is planned there.

The dispute dates back to 2017, when then-Governor Heita Kawakatsu strongly opposed the work, saying the project offered only disadvantages to Shizuoka because tunnel construction could reduce water volumes in rivers flowing through the prefecture. JR Central and the prefectural government held talks for about nine years, and Suzuki’s decision followed countermeasures proposed by the railway operator.

Development of the maglev train itself has continued during that period. A vehicle unveiled in 2020 carried a livery similar to the Tokaido Shinkansen, while a newer model shown last year appeared silver because it was covered with a film designed to reduce air resistance and support higher speeds.

The interior has also been changed in pursuit of speed. Seats shown in 2020 were able to recline, but the latest version uses non-reclining seats that JR Central says still offer improved comfort. Armrests have also been made slimmer as part of efforts to refine the vehicle design.

Because about 90% of the maglev route will run through tunnels, passengers will have limited views from the windows. To improve the onboard environment, the train is being developed with ceiling screens that can display images such as a blue sky, the train’s current location and information on its speed. The screens are also expected to help reduce noise inside the cabin.

JR Central has emphasized not only speed but also the line’s role as backup infrastructure. The Tokaido Shinkansen runs through areas expected to experience strong shaking in a major Nankai Trough earthquake, and the maglev line would provide an alternative transport route if the existing line were disrupted.

Challenges remain. The project requires deep underground work and tunneling through areas such as the Southern Alps, making it an extremely difficult construction project with no domestic precedent. In Tokyo’s Shinagawa Ward, work was halted last year after a road above a construction site experienced subsidence. JR Central said the problem was caused by air that had accumulated inside machinery and leaked out, and work resumed after the company explained countermeasures to residents.

Concerns also remain over the possible impact on river water volumes, the natural environment and the daily lives of people living near construction sites. JR Central is expected to continue providing careful explanations and taking steps to limit the effects of the work as the project moves ahead.

Source: テレ東BIZ