News On Japan
Society

Woman in Nightgown Found Dead on Barge at Sea

Jul 16, 2026 | News On Japan

OSAKA - A woman believed to be in her 40s to 60s was found bleeding and unconscious on a barge moored off Osaka and was later confirmed dead, prompting police to investigate the possibility that she was the victim of a crime.

A construction worker called police at around 7:30 a.m. on July 15 after discovering the woman lying on the barge in the sea off Taisho Ward.

Police said the woman was lying on her back and was unconscious when she was found. She was taken to a hospital, where her death was confirmed.

The woman was wearing nightclothes and had fractures in both legs. The skin around her neck was also discolored.

Police are conducting an autopsy to determine the cause and circumstances of her death while working to identify her.

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Severe Heat Grips Eastern and Western Japan as Thunderstorms Threaten Kanto

Severe heat is forecast across much of Japan on July 16, with temperatures reaching 37 degrees Celsius in Nagoya and Kofu and sudden thunderstorms threatening the Kanto-Koshin and Tohoku regions through late at night.

Tobu Railway Introduces Walk-Through Facial Recognition

Tobu Railway has introduced walk-through facial recognition ticket gates at Ikebukuro and Kami-Itabashi stations on the Tobu Tojo Line, allowing registered commuters to enter without presenting a ticket or IC card.

Nichirei System Failure Disrupts KFC and Major Retailers

A system failure at frozen food giant Nichirei has disrupted shipments and logistics, raising the risk of product shortages and temporary closures at some Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurants while also affecting major supermarket and retail chains.

Katsuragawa Selected for Hokuriku Shinkansen Extension

Officials from the Liberal Democratic Party and the Japan Innovation Party have agreed to adopt the Katsuragawa plan for the Obama-Kyoto route of the Hokuriku Shinkansen extension from Tsuruga in Fukui Prefecture to Shin-Osaka.

Heatstroke Alerts Issued for Record 19 Prefectures

Japan's environment and weather authorities have issued heatstroke alerts for a record 19 prefectures for July 15, warning that dangerous heat is expected to create an extremely high risk of heatstroke, including the first such alerts this year for the Kanto region.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Nurse Searched Whether Feces Injection Could Kill

A former nurse accused of killing a hospitalized patient by mixing human waste into his intravenous drip had searched online for whether injecting feces could cause death, investigators have found.

Woman in Nightgown Found Dead on Barge at Sea

A woman believed to be in her 40s to 60s was found bleeding and unconscious on a barge moored off Osaka and was later confirmed dead, prompting police to investigate the possibility that she was the victim of a crime.

Imperial Family Strolls Through Nasu Retreat

Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako and their daughter Princess Aiko began a period of rest at the Nasu Imperial Villa in Tochigi Prefecture on July 16, taking an evening stroll through the grounds in traditional Okinawan kariyushi shirts.

Beauty Influencer Reika Miyazaki Sentenced to 2 Years and Six Months Prison

Beauty influencer and businesswoman Reika Miyazaki was sentenced on July 15 to two years and six months in prison, suspended for four years, for evading about 157 million yen in taxes, while her company was fined 40 million yen.

Convenience Stores Tackle Bear Crisis

Convenience store operators in Japan are strengthening safety measures as bear-related damage grows more serious, with Lawson expanding the use of bear repellent spray and considering drone-based remote monitoring.

Four Injured in Oita Knife Attack

A 44-year-old man arrested after four people were injured in a knife attack in Saiki, Oita Prefecture, has told investigators in effect that "anyone would do," suggesting the victims were chosen at random, investigative sources said.

Woman Denies Sewing Housemate’s Lips Shut

A woman arrested on suspicion of sewing shut the lips of a woman she lived with in Koga, Ibaraki Prefecture, has denied the allegation, telling investigators she has no recollection of the incident.

'Crazy' Yakuza Arrested Over Kabukicho Ice Pick Robbery

A 37-year-old gang member known in Tokyo's Kabukicho district by the nickname "Crazy" has been arrested on suspicion of robbing and injuring a teenage girl near Shinjuku Station after threatening her with what appeared to be an ice pick.