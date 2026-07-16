Woman in Nightgown Found Dead on Barge at Sea

OSAKA - A woman believed to be in her 40s to 60s was found bleeding and unconscious on a barge moored off Osaka and was later confirmed dead, prompting police to investigate the possibility that she was the victim of a crime.

A construction worker called police at around 7:30 a.m. on July 15 after discovering the woman lying on the barge in the sea off Taisho Ward.

Police said the woman was lying on her back and was unconscious when she was found. She was taken to a hospital, where her death was confirmed.

The woman was wearing nightclothes and had fractures in both legs. The skin around her neck was also discolored.

Police are conducting an autopsy to determine the cause and circumstances of her death while working to identify her.

Source: TBS