Nurse Searched Whether Feces Injection Could Kill

CHIBA - A former nurse accused of killing a hospitalized patient by mixing human waste into his intravenous drip had searched online for whether injecting feces could cause death, investigators have found.

Miyuki Furukawa, 51, who worked as a nurse at Kashiwa Tanaka Hospital in Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture, was arrested on suspicion of killing 75-year-old inpatient Eiji Aida in January by introducing excrement into the tubing of his intravenous drip.

Furukawa was referred to prosecutors on the morning of July 16.

Investigators later discovered search records on Furukawa's smartphone for phrases including "feces injection, will it kill?"

Police also believe Furukawa may have used a sterile cup from the hospital in an attempt to conceal evidence of the alleged crime. Investigators have seized the cup and are conducting a detailed examination.

Furukawa has denied the allegation.

Source: FNN