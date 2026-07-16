Imperial Family Strolls Through Nasu Retreat

TOCHIGI - Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako and their daughter Princess Aiko began a period of rest at the Nasu Imperial Villa in Tochigi Prefecture on July 16, taking an evening stroll through the grounds in traditional Okinawan kariyushi shirts.

"Whenever I come to Nasu each year, I really feel that nature is alive," the emperor said. "I am very pleased to be able to spend time in this place, which is so rich in nature."

Empress Masako remarked on the sounds of the surrounding wildlife, saying, "We can hear the bush warbler singing so beautifully right now. Oh, it has just sung again."

The family also spoke about the soccer World Cup, which is approaching its final.

"We have been watching this World Cup together as a family," Princess Aiko said.

Empress Masako added that Aiko had continued watching while the emperor and empress were away.

"We happened to be watching it in real time, in the Netherlands and Japan," Aiko said.

The imperial family is scheduled to spend about 10 days at the villa surrounded by the area's abundant natural scenery.

Source: FNN