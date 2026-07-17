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Alleged Ringleader in Student's Death Claims Distorted Sense of Justice

Jul 17, 2026 | News On Japan

HOKKAIDO - A man accused of leading a group assault that killed a university student apologized to the victim and his family in court, saying he had acted out of what he described as a "distorted sense of justice."

"At the time, I thought I was doing the right thing, but because of my distorted sense of justice, I caused him physical and emotional suffering," defendant Yuto Kawaguchi said at the start of his trial.

Kawaguchi, who was 18 at the time of the incident and is alleged to have played the leading role, is charged with robbery resulting in death and other offenses over the fatal assault of 20-year-old university student Tomoya Hase in a park in Ebetsu, Hokkaido, in 2024. Prosecutors say the group also stole cash and other belongings from Hase.

During questioning on July 15, Kawaguchi was asked why the assault continued for more than two hours.

"Because he was bleeding, I strongly said, 'Why don't you forgive him?'" Kawaguchi testified.

He said he made the comment to co-defendant Ama Yagihara, who had been dating Hase, in an attempt to stop the violence.

"She said, 'I'm not going to forgive him. Do more,' and I was unable to stop the violence," Kawaguchi said.

He testified that he had been unable to intervene because he was concerned about Yagihara's reaction and behavior.

A recording of Hase's voice during the assault was then played in court. Some people in the public gallery cried as they heard the victim's voice trembling with fear at the scene.

Kawaguchi also gave testimony that appeared to shift responsibility for the death to others.

"At the time, I thought, 'I didn't kill the victim. Someone else must have delivered the final blow,'" he said.

When a prosecutor asked him to explain what he meant by a "distorted sense of justice," Kawaguchi hesitated and repeatedly struggled to answer.

The court is scheduled to hand down its ruling on August 7.

Source: 北海道ニュースUHB

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