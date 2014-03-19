Three side trips from Nagoya

In this video, we explore three side-trip options from the city of Nagoya, each with something unique to offer travelers willing to venture a little off the beaten track.

From visiting shrines around Mount Ontake to exploring rural towns and National parks in Gifu Prefecture, and finally Kumano City - a seaport town in Mie Prefecture known for beautiful mountain scenery, coastal landscapes, and its position on an ancient pilgrim trail.

Three side trips from Nagoya (japan-guide.com) In this video, we explore three side-trip options from the city of Nagoya, each with something unique to offer travelers willing to venture a little off the beaten track.

Roof of Kyoto's Kinkaku-ji re-thatched (NHK) Kinkaku-ji, a renowned golden temple in Japan's ancient capital of Kyoto, has a brand new roof as re-thatching work was done for the first time in 18 years.

Year-end crowds sparse at Tokyo Station (NHK) The terminal for Japan's Shinkansen bullet trains in Tokyo is much quieter than usual during the year-end holidays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Stormy weather, heavy snow likely in Japan (NHK) The Meteorological Agency expects heavy snow and strong winds to hit wide areas along the Sea of Japan coast from Wednesday through Friday. Snow is also forecast in flat areas along the Pacific coast.

Shorter hours for giant screens in Shibuya (NHK) Giant advertising screens on buildings overlooking a popular scramble crossing near Tokyo's Shibuya Station will be turned off earlier than usual on New Year's Eve, as one of the efforts to deter people from gathering amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Fewer travelers returning to hometowns for New Year holidays (Japan Today) Japanese airports and train stations on Saturday started seeing some lines of travelers heading to their hometowns or other places for the year-end and New Year holidays, but there was less crowding than usual because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Japan, Philippines and Singapore join UK travel freeze over COVID (Nikkei) Japan and other Asian countries are adding to the cascade of global restrictions on travel from the U.K., amid fears of a new coronavirus variant believed to be more transmissible than strains seen so far.