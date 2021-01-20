Young Shinto priests in loincloths have poured icy water on themselves in a traditional ritual of purification to pray for safety throughout the year.
The annual ritual called Daikan Misogi is held on the coldest time of the year, based on a traditional lunisolar calendar dividing the solar year into 24 terms. This year, the occasion fell on Wednesday.
Six priests took part in the ritual at Hiyoshi Shrine in Akita City, northern Japan, when the temperature outside was minus 2.6 degrees Celsius at 6 a.m.
The men first psyched themselves up by performing a Shinto rite called Torifune, in which they shouted and moved their arms in a rowing motion again and again.
They then repeatedly threw buckets of water over their shoulders for purification.
Priest Hirohata Tomoyasu says he prayed for an early end to the coronavirus pandemic and a healthy, good year.
- NHK
Jan 21
Japan's Finance Ministry is promoting a program to introduce artificial intelligence and other cutting-edge technology to help customs agents crack down on increased smuggling of illegal drugs. (Japan Times)
Jan 21
Jan 20
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 52-year-old man from Mie Prefecture who is suspected of using a government-supported campaign to travel to the capital to carry out a bag theft, reports NHK (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 20
Three men were found dead inside a tent in a forest in Isumi City, Chiba Prefecture, on Monday morning.
(Japan Today)
Jan 20
Tokyo police arrested two Chinese exchange students Tuesday for their alleged involvement in fraudulent money withdrawals related to mobile phone carrier NTT Docomo Inc.’s Docomo Koza e-money service. (Japan Times)
Jan 19
Heavy snowfall blanketed wide areas of northern and northeastern Japan on Tuesday, causing a fatal multiple-vehicle collision on an expressway, with the weather agency warning of gales and snowstorms disrupting traffic.
(Kyodo)
Jan 19
The amount of liquid marijuana seized in Japan has been surging, putting police and customs authorities on high alert. (Japan Times)
Jan 18
The Imperial Household Agency said Monday it has canceled a public birthday event for Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace for the second year in a row to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
(Japan Times)
Jan 18
Kyoto boasts Japan's largest concentration of traditional crafts. Despite the pall the COVID-19 pandemic has cast over the country, young entrepreneurs with unorthodox backgrounds are bringing new thinking and innovation to Japan's ancient capital. (Nikkei)
Jan 16
Police in Wakayama City have arrested a 36-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of violating the trademark law by selling counterfeit keychains by French luxury brand Chanel.
(Japan Today)
Jan 16
The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has decided to conduct PCR tests on all suspects upon arrest, regardless of whether they show COVID-19 symptoms or not. The move comes after multiple detainees were confirmed to be infected.
(NHK)
Jan 15
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 72-year-old woman who allegedly posed as the sister of enka singer Miyako Otsuki in swindling a female acquaintance, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 15
Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a 42-year-old who is suspected of carrying out more than one dozen purse-snatching incidents in Osaka City, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System.
(tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 15
An artist won a damages suit Thursday over a claim that a merchants’ association in western Japan copied one of his artworks featuring a telephone booth filled with water and goldfish. (Japan Times)
Jan 14
A 30-year-old man in custody for allegedly drugging and raping two women last year has been accused in a third case, police have revealed, reports TV Asahi. (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 14
A 24-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing a 46-year-old police officer in a koban (police box) and shooting to death a 68-year-old school security guard with the officer’s gun in 2018 went on trial in Toyama City on Thursday,
(Japan Today)
Jan 14
The number of Muslims living in Japan has more than doubled in the past decade, according to statistics. (Islam Channel)
Jan 13
Chiba prefectural police have arrested a 39-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his mother and elder sister at his parents' home in Nagareyama City on Dec 31.
(Japan Today)
Jan 13
Some Japanese celebrated Coming of Age Day on January 11 amid a record Covid-19 surge. (South China Morning Post)
Jan 11
Men wearing traditional loin clothes and women dressed in white robes clapped and chanted before going into an ice water bath during a Shinto ritual at a Tokyo shrine on Sunday to purify the soul and pray for the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Reuters)