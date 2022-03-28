Tokyo cancels Sumida River fireworks festival for 3rd straight year

The annual Sumida River fireworks festival in Tokyo, one of the biggest summer events in the country, has been canceled for the third year in a row due to the coronavirus.

The fireworks display is normally held on the final Saturday of July. In the past, it has attracted crowds of up to one million gathering along the banks of the Sumida River as more than 22,000 fireworks are let off.

Japan's Snowiest Town | Winter Road Trip

Abroad in Japan - Apr 11

Japan's Snow Monkeys are famous the world over located deep in snow territory. On this Wacky Weekend we explore sake vending machines, venture into a creepy tunnel and meet the monkeys face to face!

Tokyo’s Narita International Airport | April 2022 Street View

ONLY in JAPAN - Apr 11

Tokyo's Narita Airport is virtually empty!

Japan Virtual Visit | Okayama | JNTO

visitjapan - Apr 11

Japan's mix of centuries-old traditions co-existing with innovative new technology and timely organization make it ideal to host all kinds of business events. Japan is truly a knowledge hub inspiring creative ideas.

The annual Sumida River fireworks festival in Tokyo, one of the biggest summer events in the country, has been canceled for the third year in a row due to the coronavirus.

Splendid! A Brand New Japanese Overnight Ferry Experience from Osaka

Solo Travel Japan - Apr 10

I took a brand new Meimon Taiyo Ferry from Osaka to Fukuoka. It just went into service on the 28th of Mar. 2022. Its First Class Deluxe was awesome.

Riding Japan's NORTHERNMOST Express Train SOYA | Sapporo→Wakkanai

Kuga's Travel - Apr 10

The SOYA Express is the only direct Limited Express train between Sapporo and Wakkanai, the northernmost station in Japan.

Japan's Hulic to build luxury 'ryokan'-style inn in Ginza

Nikkei - Apr 08

Japanese property developer Hulic will open a luxury ryokan -- a traditional Japanese inn -- in Tokyo's Ginza district in 2025, the latest sign that companies are betting on a strong rebound in travel demand as governments around the world relax COVID-19 restrictions.

Japan says it will ‘lift entry ban on 106 countries,’ but tourists still can’t enter

Japan Times - Apr 07

A government statement late Wednesday said that Japan will "lift the entry ban on 106 countries," causing confusion on social media and giving false hope that tourists would soon be allowed into the country.

Riding Japan's Sleeper Train Express on a Heavy Snow Day in 2022 (Atami→Izumo-shi)

Kuga's Travel - Apr 07

The Sunrise Express is the last surviving daily operating overnight train in Japan.

JR East to raise Tokyo-area fares by Y10 from around March 2023

Japan Times - Apr 06

East Japan Railway Co. has announced plans to raise its regular fares for train services in Tokyo and nearby prefectures by Y10 from around March 2023.

Toy Story hotel opens in Tokyo Disney Resort

NHK - Apr 06

The operator of the Tokyo Disney Resort has opened a new theme hotel based on the movie franchise Toy Story.

Tohoku Shinkansen to resume operations along full length of track on April 14

NHK - Apr 06

The operator of a Shinkansen bullet train service in northeastern Japan says it will resume operations along its entire rail line on April 14.

Visiting the NO.1 Gay Bar in Sapporo

Tokyo BTM - Apr 06

Over the past two weeks, we have traveled around Sapporo, but a lot of you are still wondering what gay life is like here.

Sakura Dream! The Most Beautiful Afternoon Tea in Tokyo

Japan by Food - Apr 04

It's springtime in Tokyo, which means it's the season for all things sakura, aka cherry blossoms.

The beautiful Japanese countryside: Hina Matsuri in Shiga

franklin the woman - Apr 04

A lovely day exploring a small area of HigashiOmi, Shiga.