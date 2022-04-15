Tourist season opens in Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route
NHK -- Apr 15
A scenic mountain route running through the Northern Alps in central Japan has reopened for tourists following a winter break.
The Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route fully opened on Friday for the first time in about four-and-half months. Piles of snow were removed from the route.
The route, which stretches for more than 37 kilometers, links Tateyama Town in Toyama Prefecture and Omachi Town in Nagano Prefecture. It contains roads, a ropeway system and cable car systems.
Tourists got off buses at the route's Murodo Station at 2,450 meters above sea level on Friday morning.
Typhoon Malakas is approaching Japan's Ogasawara Islands in Pacific
WestPacWx - Apr 15
Typhoon Malakas is approaching Japan's Ogasawara Islands in the Pacific. Weather officials are calling for caution against violent winds and high waves.
Tourist season opens in Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route
Japan travel agency resumes Hawaii tours
staradvertiser.com - Apr 14
Japanese travel agency HIS Co. says it plans to resume package holidays to Hawaii starting from May 1 departures, the first time it has operated such tours to one of Japan’s favorite destinations since halting them in March 2020 amid pandemic restrictions on travel.
Quake-damaged Tohoku Shinkansen line resumes full operations
NHK - Apr 14
The operator of a Shinkansen bullet train service in northeastern Japan resumed full operations on Thursday after a strong earthquake hit the region last month.
Japan's stealth reopening: Parents of foreign residents get OK to visit
Japan Times - Apr 14
Japan has begun granting visas to a wider range of people, including family members within the first degree of kinship to foreign residents who want to come to Japan to visit their family, as well as family members within a second degree of kinship to Japanese nationals and permanent residents.
Singapore sets out to woo Japanese tourists
CNA - Apr 13
As the global pandemic enters its third year, more countries in Asia are planning to reopen their borders for tourism.
Japan's Snowiest Town | Winter Road Trip
Abroad in Japan - Apr 11
Japan's Snow Monkeys are famous the world over located deep in snow territory. On this Wacky Weekend we explore sake vending machines, venture into a creepy tunnel and meet the monkeys face to face!
Tokyo’s Narita International Airport | April 2022 Street View
ONLY in JAPAN - Apr 11
Tokyo’s Narita Airport is virtually empty!
Japan Virtual Visit | Okayama | JNTO
visitjapan - Apr 11
Japan’s mix of centuries-old traditions co-existing with innovative new technology and timely organization make it ideal to host all kinds of business events. Japan is truly a knowledge hub inspiring creative ideas.
Tokyo cancels Sumida River fireworks festival for 3rd straight year
Japan Today - Apr 11
The annual Sumida River fireworks festival in Tokyo, one of the biggest summer events in the country, has been canceled for the third year in a row due to the coronavirus.
Splendid! A Brand New Japanese Overnight Ferry Experience from Osaka
Solo Travel Japan - Apr 10
I took a brand new Meimon Taiyo Ferry from Osaka to Fukuoka. It just went into service on the 28th of Mar. 2022. Its First Class Deluxe was awesome.
Riding Japan's NORTHERNMOST Express Train SOYA | Sapporo→Wakkanai
Kuga's Travel - Apr 10
The SOYA Express is the only direct Limited Express train between Sapporo and Wakkanai, the northernmost station in Japan.
Japan's Hulic to build luxury 'ryokan'-style inn in Ginza
Nikkei - Apr 08
Japanese property developer Hulic will open a luxury ryokan -- a traditional Japanese inn -- in Tokyo's Ginza district in 2025, the latest sign that companies are betting on a strong rebound in travel demand as governments around the world relax COVID-19 restrictions.
Japan says it will ‘lift entry ban on 106 countries,’ but tourists still can’t enter
Japan Times - Apr 07
A government statement late Wednesday said that Japan will “lift the entry ban on 106 countries,” causing confusion on social media and giving false hope that tourists would soon be allowed into the country.
Riding Japan's Sleeper Train Express on a Heavy Snow Day in 2022 (Atami→Izumo-shi)
Kuga's Travel - Apr 07
The Sunrise Express is the last surviving daily operating overnight train in Japan.
JR East to raise Tokyo-area fares by Y10 from around March 2023
Japan Times - Apr 06
East Japan Railway Co. has announced plans to raise its regular fares for train services in Tokyo and nearby prefectures by Y10 from around March 2023.
