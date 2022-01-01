SolarDuck set to build Japan’s first offshore floating solar demonstrator
SolarDuck and its partners Tokyu Land Corporation and Everblue Technologies have been selected to participate in the Tokyo Bay eSG Project, led by the Bureau of Policy Planning of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.
The project is aimed at realizing local production and consumption of energy in the Tokyo Bay area through the implementation of cutting-edge, sustainable technologies.
Under the contract, awarded by Tokyo Metropolitan Government, the three companies aim to demonstrate local production of renewable energy for local consumption in the Tokyo Bay Area.
This will be achieved through the practical application of Japan's first offshore floating solar generation system that will provide power for the electric-driven boats, while also demonstrating the effectives of battery storage for marine transportation, according to developers.
