New beetle species discovered in Japan’s subtropical forests
Renowned for their remarkable biodiversity, the Ryukyu Islands are a chain of subtropical islands distributed between mainland Japan and Taiwan that boast a relatively isolated evolutionary history, and are home to a distinctive and fascinating insect fauna.
Researchers at the Okinawan Institute of Science and Technology (OIST) have been placing net traps to monitor insects on Okinawa Island since 2015, and have captured a wide range of insects, including beetles, flies, wasps and bees, which are preserved in ethanol, dried and stored in the OIST insect collection. The newly discovered beetle species, Acicnemis ryukyuana, was successfully identified through microscope analysis and dissection by OIST entomologist Jake H. Lewis, who works as Collection Manager in the OIST Environmental Science and Informatics Section. ...continue reading
miragenews.com - Jun 16
A new weevil species was discovered in Japan’s pristine subtropical forests on Ishigaki Island and Yanbaru National Park in Okinawa.
NHK - Jun 13
Japanese electronics maker Hitachi says it has taken a leap forward in the race to develop next-generation quantum computers.
postguam.com - Jun 10
The government plans to block the public disclosure of technology patents in 25 fields as part of economic security measures, it has been learned.
FRAME - Jun 08
Today on the FRAME, we will explore the Production line of Mitsubishi Pajero and Delica. Check out how this Japanese manufacturer builds its full-size SUV in its state-of-the-art production facility.
BBC Earth - Jun 08
The Bluestreak cleaner wrasse is one of the ocean's cleaners, eating other fish's dead skin and unwanted parasites. And one of its biggest clients is the majestic Manta ray.
newsonjapan.com - Jun 06
Anyone considering the purchase of a new phone may have come across the term “eSIM”.
NHK - Jun 05
Japan's space agency has unveiled to the media its first lunar explorer at its space center in Kagoshima Prefecture. The probe is called the Smart Lander for Investigating the Moon, or SLIM.
Japan Today - May 31
Japan on Wednesday passed a law allowing nuclear reactors to operate beyond 60 years, as it tries to reinvigorate the sector to meet energy challenges and climate targets.
Japan Today - May 28
A private Japanese moon lander went into free-fall while trying to land on the lunar surface last month, company officials said Friday, blaming a software issue and a last-minute switch in the touchdown location.
Kyodo - May 25
NASA on Tuesday unveiled photos of the area of the Moon where a Japanese lander failed in what could have been the world's first lunar touchdown by a private space vehicle.
livemint.com - May 23
A week after Japanese regulators postponed the restart of the world’s biggest nuclear power plant due to safety lapses, a careless employee working from home added to the company’s woes.
Coinbase - May 21
According to the Japan Policy Council, 869 municipalities—nearly half of Japan’s total—are at risk of vanishing by 2040. Can web3 NFTs digitize important historic traditions, so they have the chance to live on in web3 forever?
WION - May 19
Japan and India are trying to promote digital cooperation, says Kono Taro, Japan's Digital Minister while speaking to WION's Diplomatic Correspondent Siddhant Sibbal. He also added that Japan is now seriously thinking about joining Indian UPI payment system.
perthnow.com.au - May 18
Ear acupuncture can help people lose weight. A study conducted in Japan revealed that overweight and obese men lost over a stone on average after undergoing the procedure that involves strapping tiny beads to the ears.
Reuters - May 13
Japan's weather bureau said on Friday that conditions were nearing for the El Nino phenomenon to form in the equatorial region of the Pacific, and that there was an 80 percent chance that it would be seen by the northern hemisphere summer.
The Star - May 12
One of Japan's leading drinks makers is planning an unorthodox way to cut its carbon emissions, utilising a ubiquitous device in the nation: the vending machine.