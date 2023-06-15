Astronaut Yui Kimiya chosen for 2nd stay at space station
NHK -- Jun 17
Japan's space agency has nominated its astronaut Yui Kimiya for his second stay in the International Space Station. The trip is likely to take place around 2024.
JAXA said on Friday that Yui is expected to head for the ISS on board a US civilian Crew Dragon spaceship, and stay in orbit around 400 kilometers above the Earth for about six months. Yui first stayed in the station in 2015 for five months.
The launch will take place after another Japanese astronaut, Furukawa Satoshi, goes to the ISS as early as August for stay of roughly six months. Furukawa will also use the Crew Dragon for transport. Another Japanese, Wakata Koichi, was on the ISS for about five months ending in March this year. ...continue reading
New beetle species discovered in Japan’s subtropical forests
A new weevil species was discovered in Japan’s pristine subtropical forests on Ishigaki Island and Yanbaru National Park in Okinawa.
Hitachi leaps ahead in quantum computer development
Japanese electronics maker Hitachi says it has taken a leap forward in the race to develop next-generation quantum computers.
Japan clamps down on tech patents in 25 fields
The government plans to block the public disclosure of technology patents in 25 fields as part of economic security measures, it has been learned.
How They Produce the Mythic Mitsubishi Pajero Inside Best Japanese Factory
Today on the FRAME, we will explore the Production line of Mitsubishi Pajero and Delica. Check out how this Japanese manufacturer builds its full-size SUV in its state-of-the-art production facility.
Japan: Earth's Enchanted Islands | Manta Ray Gets a Spring Clean
The Bluestreak cleaner wrasse is one of the ocean's cleaners, eating other fish's dead skin and unwanted parasites. And one of its biggest clients is the majestic Manta ray.
eSIM Cards vs SIM Cards: What’s the Difference?
Anyone considering the purchase of a new phone may have come across the term “eSIM”.
Japan's 1st lunar lander unveiled to media
Japan's space agency has unveiled to the media its first lunar explorer at its space center in Kagoshima Prefecture. The probe is called the Smart Lander for Investigating the Moon, or SLIM.
Law enacted that allows nuclear reactors to operate beyond 60 years
Japan on Wednesday passed a law allowing nuclear reactors to operate beyond 60 years, as it tries to reinvigorate the sector to meet energy challenges and climate targets.
Crash of private Japanese moon lander blamed on software, last-minute location switch
A private Japanese moon lander went into free-fall while trying to land on the lunar surface last month, company officials said Friday, blaming a software issue and a last-minute switch in the touchdown location.
NASA unveils lunar photos of possible debris of failed Japan lander
NASA on Tuesday unveiled photos of the area of the Moon where a Japanese lander failed in what could have been the world's first lunar touchdown by a private space vehicle.
World's biggest nuclear plant in Japan may stay closed due to papers left on car roof
A week after Japanese regulators postponed the restart of the world’s biggest nuclear power plant due to safety lapses, a careless employee working from home added to the company’s woes.
Update the system: Japan’s Generational Divide
According to the Japan Policy Council, 869 municipalities—nearly half of Japan’s total—are at risk of vanishing by 2040. Can web3 NFTs digitize important historic traditions, so they have the chance to live on in web3 forever?
Japan to join India's UPI payment system, says Kono Taro, Japan's Digital Minister
Japan and India are trying to promote digital cooperation, says Kono Taro, Japan's Digital Minister while speaking to WION's Diplomatic Correspondent Siddhant Sibbal. He also added that Japan is now seriously thinking about joining Indian UPI payment system.
Ear acupuncture: Japan trial shows alternative medicine reduces obesity
Ear acupuncture can help people lose weight. A study conducted in Japan revealed that overweight and obese men lost over a stone on average after undergoing the procedure that involves strapping tiny beads to the ears.
Japan weather bureau: 80 percent chance of El Nino by northern hemisphere summer
Japan's weather bureau said on Friday that conditions were nearing for the El Nino phenomenon to form in the equatorial region of the Pacific, and that there was an 80 percent chance that it would be seen by the northern hemisphere summer.
