Astronaut Yui Kimiya chosen for 2nd stay at space station

Japan's space agency has nominated its astronaut Yui Kimiya for his second stay in the International Space Station. The trip is likely to take place around 2024.

JAXA said on Friday that Yui is expected to head for the ISS on board a US civilian Crew Dragon spaceship, and stay in orbit around 400 kilometers above the Earth for about six months. Yui first stayed in the station in 2015 for five months.

The launch will take place after another Japanese astronaut, Furukawa Satoshi, goes to the ISS as early as August for stay of roughly six months. Furukawa will also use the Crew Dragon for transport. Another Japanese, Wakata Koichi, was on the ISS for about five months ending in March this year.