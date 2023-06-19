Japan sends a male representative to the summit on women’s empowerment

Representatives from the Group of Seven (G7) nations met in Nikko, Japan, for a two-day summit focused on gender equality and women's empowerment. The agenda covered a wide range of topics, including sexual violence, LGBT rights, and economic imbalances.

The participating countries pledged to address the wage gap, enhance women's representation in executive and managerial positions, and promote gender equality. However, the summit brought unexpected embarrassment for Japan as it was the only country represented by a man.