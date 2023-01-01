Japan's simmering battle over geothermal energy
ABC News -- Jul 10
As the world increasingly looks for clean, reliable energy, there's growing debate in Japan about using its vast geothermal reserves.
It may seem like the perfect green energy solution, but critics say it too could come at an environmental cost.
North Asia correspondent James Oaten has travelled to the southern island of Kyushu for this special report.
Japan sea sludge tells story of human impact on Earth
Beneath the seawater in Japan's Beppu Bay lie layers of seemingly unremarkable sediment and sludge that tell the story of how humans have fundamentally altered the world around them.
Beneath the seawater in Japan's Beppu Bay lie layers of seemingly unremarkable sediment and sludge that tell the story of how humans have fundamentally altered the world around them.
Japan's simmering battle over geothermal energy
As the world increasingly looks for clean, reliable energy, there's growing debate in Japan about using its vast geothermal reserves.
As the world increasingly looks for clean, reliable energy, there's growing debate in Japan about using its vast geothermal reserves.
A Look at Japan’s Latest Hydrogen Strategy
The Kishida administration last month announced its new hydrogen strategy, a key thrust in efforts to achieve decarbonization, a stable energy supply and economic growth.
The Kishida administration last month announced its new hydrogen strategy, a key thrust in efforts to achieve decarbonization, a stable energy supply and economic growth.
Japan rejuvenates astronaut ranks with 28-year-old surgeon
Two civilian recruits officially joined Japan’s space program Monday, injecting some much-needed youth into its ranks given the country’s six active astronauts have an average age of 52.
Two civilian recruits officially joined Japan’s space program Monday, injecting some much-needed youth into its ranks given the country’s six active astronauts have an average age of 52.
Pixel Tablet Review: Google's Latest Innovation Combines Tablet and Home Hub
In the ever-evolving world of technology, Google has a knack for introducing products that end up fizzling out, like its previous endeavors the Stadia gaming platform and the Pixel tablet.
In the ever-evolving world of technology, Google has a knack for introducing products that end up fizzling out, like its previous endeavors the Stadia gaming platform and the Pixel tablet.
Inside Billions $ Japanese Factory Producing the Prius - Toyota Production Line
In this episode of the FRAME, we will have a look at 4 iconic cars that have pushed forward the electric vehicle sector in the last decades. We will discover all the secrets and characteristics of the manufacturing process of the Toyota Prius, the Hyundai IONIQ 5, the Nissan Leaf, and the Mini Electric.
In this episode of the FRAME, we will have a look at 4 iconic cars that have pushed forward the electric vehicle sector in the last decades. We will discover all the secrets and characteristics of the manufacturing process of the Toyota Prius, the Hyundai IONIQ 5, the Nissan Leaf, and the Mini Electric.
Research team finds evidence of multiple Mt. Fuji eruptions
Volcanic ash at the bottom of Lake Yamanaka near Mt. Fuji emanated from six eruptions around 4,000 to 5,000 years ago, according to a new study.
Volcanic ash at the bottom of Lake Yamanaka near Mt. Fuji emanated from six eruptions around 4,000 to 5,000 years ago, according to a new study.
#WeArePlay | Yoshihiko | YAMAP | Japan
Meet Yoshihiko from Japan, founder of YAMAP. The app helps mountaineers trek safely and enjoy nature.
Meet Yoshihiko from Japan, founder of YAMAP. The app helps mountaineers trek safely and enjoy nature.
Need a hand? This Japanese robot can help
This dancer is wearing robotic arms inspired by traditional Japanese puppetry. Researchers hope the wearable device could one day be used for search and rescue operations.
This dancer is wearing robotic arms inspired by traditional Japanese puppetry. Researchers hope the wearable device could one day be used for search and rescue operations.
Japan's ninth COVID wave may be underway, expert says
The Japanese government's chief coronavirus adviser says a ninth wave of infections may have started in the country, and additional vaccinations and other measures are needed to curb the number of deaths.
The Japanese government's chief coronavirus adviser says a ninth wave of infections may have started in the country, and additional vaccinations and other measures are needed to curb the number of deaths.
'Japan Drone 2023' expo opens
One of Japan's largest exhibitions featuring the latest in drone technology has opened in Chiba City, near Tokyo.
One of Japan's largest exhibitions featuring the latest in drone technology has opened in Chiba City, near Tokyo.
Colorful snow algae is blooming in Japan's alpine areas. What does this mean for climate change?
On the slopes of Mount Gassan, one of the three sacred peaks of the Dewa Sanzan in the heart of Yamagata Prefecture, colorful patches of snow are piquing the interest of Japan’s geoscientists.
On the slopes of Mount Gassan, one of the three sacred peaks of the Dewa Sanzan in the heart of Yamagata Prefecture, colorful patches of snow are piquing the interest of Japan’s geoscientists.
World's first case of tick-borne Oz virus confirmed in Japan
Japan's health ministry says a woman in her 70s who died last year has been found to be the first case of an infectious disease caused by the Oz virus in the country, and also the first in the world. Hard ticks are believed to be carriers of the virus.
Japan's health ministry says a woman in her 70s who died last year has been found to be the first case of an infectious disease caused by the Oz virus in the country, and also the first in the world. Hard ticks are believed to be carriers of the virus.
Japan's failed attempt to 'chip' China
Japan's curbs on exporting chipmaking equipment may backfire on its firms.
Japan's curbs on exporting chipmaking equipment may backfire on its firms.
Suzuki to jointly produce flying vehicle with startup
Suzuki Motor says it has agreed with an electric aircraft startup to jointly manufacture a vertical take-off vehicle at the automaker's factory in central Japan.
Suzuki Motor says it has agreed with an electric aircraft startup to jointly manufacture a vertical take-off vehicle at the automaker's factory in central Japan.
Astronaut Yui Kimiya chosen for 2nd stay at space station
Japan's space agency has nominated its astronaut Yui Kimiya for his second stay in the International Space Station. The trip is likely to take place around 2024.
Japan's space agency has nominated its astronaut Yui Kimiya for his second stay in the International Space Station. The trip is likely to take place around 2024.
