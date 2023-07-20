NTT completes successful demo towards 6G

NTT and researchers with the Tokyo Institute of Technology announced the successful demonstration of a phased-array transmitter module to enable instantaneous ultra-high capacity data transmission to mobile receivers.

In a release, NTT noted that the researchers succeeded in achieving what it claims to be the world’s first wireless data transmission via beamforming in the 300 GHz band, which is expected to be utilized in the realization of future 6G systems.

In as-yet-unstandardized 6G wireless communications systems, ultra-high-speed wireless communications are expected to be achieved by utilizing the 300 GHz band. This band has the advantage of being able to use a wide frequency range. On the other hand, it faces the problem of large path loss during signal propagation through space. Beamforming technology is being studied to overcome this problem, NTT explained. ...continue reading