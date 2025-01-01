Japan’s growing demand for cooling products creates market for wearable technology
South China Morning Post -- Aug 19
Amid record-setting temperatures in Japan, local businesses have been developing wearable technology to help people stay cool.
New products such as fan-fitted jackets, neck coolers and cooling T-shirts have become popular as demand grows. Japan has been experiencing dangerous heatwaves, with average temperatures in the Japanese capital Tokyo breaking nearly 150-year records.
Elon Musk arrives in ‘amazing’ Japan days after row over fake X account
Elon Musk took to microblogging site ‘X’, formerly known as twitter, to share an update- he has reached ‘amazing’ Japan.
Skull modification practices of ancient Japanese ethnic group revealed
New research reveals that the Hirota people practiced cranial modification – where skulls of infants are bound.
Teeth regrowth: Scientists develop a groundbreaking new drug to create a new set of teeth
A groundbreaking drug which will allow humans to grow teeth is now heading to human trials.
Japan’s Interstellar aims for orbital launch in 2025
Japanese launch startup Interstellar Technologies is preparing for a static fire test later this year that could pave the way for orbital launch of its Zero rocket in 2025.
Police unveil anti-burglary glass
As a measure against a series of robbery incidents targeting jewelry and pawn shops, the Tokyo Metropolitan Police have unveiled shatter-resistant anti-burglary glass using a unique layer of film.
Decontaminated soil from nuclear accident tested for use in agriculture
In the third year of an initiative to use "decontaminated soil" from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear accident for agriculture, experts have conducted an on-site inspection in an effort to determine whether agriculture can be resumed in this region in the future.
Why are giant hornets poking their heads into this beehive?
Join Mayu, a local beekeeper in Japan, as she observes a peculiar phenomenon of giant hornets poking their heads into a beehive.
Why do you need a VPN in Japan?
Japan is known for its technological advancements, but unfortunately, it is not immune to cyber-attacks.
Giant hornet vs Japanese honeybees
The giant hornet is the largest hornet in the world. They attack honey bee colonies in a group and steal everything in the hive, pupae, larvae, and honey.
Japan tries to fight the heat with cool gadgets
Exhibitor of the 9th Extreme Heat Countermeasures Exhibition demonstrates the concept of a one-piece dress with integrated fans
Japan's Government REVEALS Secret UFO Activity
After years of secrecy and denial of UFOs, Japan's government officials had a shift in policy and finally started acknowledging aerial phenomena, in this clip from Season 18, "The World on Alert."
Indian, Japanese scientists discover 600-million-year-old ocean water in the Himalayas
In a significant discovery, Indian and Japanese academics, scientists, and researchers have found out about the presence of marine rocks and water droplets in the Himalayas, which indicate the existence of great ocean millions of years ago in the history of the Earth
Japan gearing up to launch small moon lander next month
The Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is gearing up to send the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon, or SLIM, mission to the moon on an H-2A rocket on Aug. 26 Japan time (0034 GMT, 9:34 a.m. JST, or 8:34 p.m. EDT on Aug. 25).
Oldest Takahama nuclear reactor put back online
Japan's oldest nuclear power reactor went back online on Friday for the first time in 12 and half years.
