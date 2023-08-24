IAEA launches website with real-time data on water release from Fukushima plant

The International Atomic Energy Agency has launched a website to share real-time monitoring data on the release of treated and diluted water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the ocean.

Graphics on the site show the process in a simplified way.

Numerical data are displayed for each phase of the process. The website says a green dot shown with any numerical value indicates it is at the expected level.

Red dots indicate abnormal levels requiring action by Tokyo Electric Power Company.

The website also shows the concentration of tritium in water to be discharged.

It says the data and other information are provided by TEPCO.

Website: https://www.iaea.org/