Danjiri collides with guardrail crushing man to death

OSAKA, Oct 10 ( News On Japan ) - A man has died after becoming trapped between a guardrail and a festival float that was being tested in Osaka.

In footage captured around 6:30 PM on Sunday in Momodani, Ikuno Ward, Osaka City, the danjiri is being pulled backwards after the crash, with a person lying near the guardrail.

The accident occurred as around 30 people, who were conducting a test of the float in preparation for next week's "Miwa Shrine" festival, approached a main road.

The float was unable to negotiate a left turn and crashed into the guardrail, according to reports.

A 52-year-old man who was pulling the float at the front became trapped between the float and the guardrail. He received treatment afterward, but died on Monday morning.

Police are investigating the accident and suspect that the wet road surface due to rain may have caused the float's brakes to not function adequately.