Danjiri collides with guardrail crushing man to death
OSAKA, Oct 10 (News On Japan) - A man has died after becoming trapped between a guardrail and a festival float that was being tested in Osaka.
In footage captured around 6:30 PM on Sunday in Momodani, Ikuno Ward, Osaka City, the danjiri is being pulled backwards after the crash, with a person lying near the guardrail.
The accident occurred as around 30 people, who were conducting a test of the float in preparation for next week's "Miwa Shrine" festival, approached a main road.
The float was unable to negotiate a left turn and crashed into the guardrail, according to reports.
A 52-year-old man who was pulling the float at the front became trapped between the float and the guardrail. He received treatment afterward, but died on Monday morning.
Police are investigating the accident and suspect that the wet road surface due to rain may have caused the float's brakes to not function adequately.
News On Japan - Oct 10
At a cross-country running event held in central Japan on Sunday, a swarm of giant hornets attacked 42 athletes on the mountain trail.
News On Japan - Oct 10
A man has died after becoming trapped between a guardrail and a festival float that was being tested in Osaka.
News On Japan - Oct 09
Street drinking in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, is on the rise and shows no signs of slowing down.
Kyodo - Oct 09
Four people were attacked by a bear on Monday in a residential area in Akita, northeastern Japan, with the whereabouts of the animal currently unknown, local authorities said.
NHK - Oct 09
Police have recovered the bodies of four climbers on Mount Asahi in Tochigi Prefecture, north of Tokyo. They suspect the two men and two women ran into trouble after getting lost.
NHK - Oct 09
A car ran into people around a sidewalk in Tokyo's Shibuya district on Saturday night, injuring seven.
NHK - Oct 09
Police have arrested two people on suspicion of killing the chief priest of a temple in Tokyo by burning charcoal briquettes.
AP - Oct 07
Three bears that snuck into a tatami mat factory in northern Japan and holed up inside for nearly a day have been captured, town officials say.
News On Japan - Oct 05
A man in his 50s has died after being stung while attempting to remove hornets in Tateyama City, Chiba Prefecture.
News On Japan - Oct 05
A 48-year-old voice actor known for dubbing movies such as "RoboCop" was arrested for allegedly snatching a bag from an elderly woman in her 80s at Haneda Airport and injuring a man in his 60s who was chasing him.
News On Japan - Oct 05
A man who was dining inside a McDonald's restaurant in Utsunomiya City was injured Wednesday when a car using the drive-thru accidentally smashed into the store.
BBC News - Oct 04
Pressure has been mounting on Japan’s government to legalise same-sex unions after a court ruled earlier this year that a ban on them was unconstitutional.
News On Japan - Oct 04
In response to an increasing number of "standing prostitutes" around Okubo Park in Tokyo's Kabukicho district, 35 women have been arrested in a police crackdown.
NHK - Oct 04
The western Japanese city of Nara known for its deer is investigating allegations that the animals have been abused.
News On Japan - Oct 02
A fire engulfed a horse barn at a riding club in Hiroshima City on Saturday, resulting in the death of eight horses.
News On Japan - Oct 01
Nagoya City in central Japan is now requiring people to stop walking while riding an escalator in order to prevent accidents.