Japan's Emperor, Empress watch Kabuki at National Theatre
TOKYO, Oct 24 (News On Japan) - Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako attended a Kabuki performance on Monday for the first time in 5 years.
Arriving at the National Theatre, located near the Imperial Palace, just after 11:30 AM, the royal couple received a big round of applause from the audience.
Their Majesties seemed enthralled in the play, "Sisters of Imoseyama Onna Teikin," featured performances by Onoe Kikunosuke and others. When the actors made their entrance on the hanamichi (a stage extension), the couple could be seen leaning forward slightly from their seats on the second floor, watching intently.
The National Theatre is closing this month for renovations to enhance its functionality, and this play is being performed as a "Farewell Special Performance."
News On Japan - Oct 27
The consumer price index for Tokyo's 23 wards increased by 2.7 percent compared to the same month of the previous year, excluding perishable foods, while the first expansion in growth was recorded in four months, as announced by Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.
News On Japan - Oct 27
A Russian travel agency has commenced operations of a passenger ship that directly connects the Far Eastern city of Vladivostok and Nanao City in Ishikawa Prefecture.
News On Japan - Oct 27
A 75-year-old man has been arrested after his car hit 3 second-grade elementary school students, leaving one boy unconscious and the other 2 hospitalized with fractures.
NHK - Oct 27
Officials of Tokyo's Shibuya Ward plan to cover an iconic dog statue with a temporary enclosure in the coming days so Halloween revelers will not gather around it.
News On Japan - Oct 26
Against a backdrop of soaring raw material and labor costs, there's been a rapid increase in bankruptcies among shops offering the "flour-based" foods including takoyaki, okonomiyaki, and yaki soba.
News On Japan - Oct 26
Three men of Russian nationality have been arrested for smuggling approximately 113 kilograms of stimulants with a street value of around 7 billion yen, the largest ever single seizure by Toyama Prefectural Police.
News On Japan - Oct 26
A man on trial for barricaded himself in a doctor's house with a shotgun for 11 hours in Fujimino City, Saitama Prefecture, fatally shooting the male resident, said he had no intention of killing the victim.
News On Japan - Oct 26
A man who was drunk and fell asleep just 7 minutes into a live stream in Yokohama, had his phone stolen, with the activities of the thief continuing to be broadcast for another 90 minutes.
News On Japan - Oct 26
A sudden downpour of large hailstones accompanied by loud thunder sent a wave of panic in Roppongi on Wednesday night.
News On Japan - Oct 26
A hamburger chain with the most outlets in South Korea has arrived in Japan for the first time.
News On Japan - Oct 25
A new state-of-the-art public elementary and junior high school is set to open in Osaka next April.
News On Japan - Oct 25
A teacher from a Himeji City public elementary school in Hyogo Prefecture has been arrested on suspicion of embezzling approximately 270,000 yen meant for the food budget of a nature school program.
News On Japan - Oct 25
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has introduced boats as a new means of commuting, connecting Nihonbashi with Toyosu in just 20 minutes.
News On Japan - Oct 25
A 25-year-old male sergeant from the Osaka Prefectural Police is under investigation following allegations that he assaulted a station staff member.
News On Japan - Oct 25
Eleven high school boys wearing red bandanas have been arrested on suspicion of assaulting and injuring a 19-year-old boy with a bat on the streets of Tachikawa, Tokyo.
newsonjapan.com - Oct 25
