Japan's Emperor, Empress watch Kabuki at National Theatre

TOKYO, Oct 24 ( News On Japan ) - Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako attended a Kabuki performance on Monday for the first time in 5 years.

Arriving at the National Theatre, located near the Imperial Palace, just after 11:30 AM, the royal couple received a big round of applause from the audience.

Their Majesties seemed enthralled in the play, "Sisters of Imoseyama Onna Teikin," featured performances by Onoe Kikunosuke and others. When the actors made their entrance on the hanamichi (a stage extension), the couple could be seen leaning forward slightly from their seats on the second floor, watching intently.

The National Theatre is closing this month for renovations to enhance its functionality, and this play is being performed as a "Farewell Special Performance."