In the latest installment of Model Press's video project "Moving Cover of the Month," the January edition features the top predicted breakout stars of 2024. Actress Namae Airu and actor Hagiwara Rihito, who both clinched the first place in their respective categories for the "2024 Hit Forecast," grace the cover.

As the entertainment industry looks ahead, predictions are buzzing about who will make a significant impact in the coming year. Namae Airu, who has captivated audiences with her versatile acting skills and charming presence, is expected to rise to new heights. Similarly, Hagiwara Rihito's compelling performances and on-screen charisma have earned him a top spot in the forecast, suggesting a promising future for the young actor.

The "Moving Cover of the Month" series is known for featuring individuals who are at the forefront of their fields, providing a dynamic glimpse into the talents shaping the cultural landscape. With Namae and Hagiwara leading the charge, the January cover of Model Press is a testament to the potential star power that will undoubtedly influence the entertainment industry in 2024.

Followers of the series and fans of the actors have taken to social media to express their excitement. On Twitter, one user commented, "Seeing Namae Airu and Hagiwara Rihito on the cover just confirms that they're the ones to watch next year. Can't wait to see what they'll do!"

With anticipation building for what the new year will bring, all eyes are on these emerging talents to see how they will leave their mark on the world of acting.