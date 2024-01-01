Over 110,000 households without water, 65 deaths confirmed

Ishikawa, Jan 03 ( News On Japan ) - In the wake of the catastrophic earthquake that struck central Japan's Ishikawa Prefecture on Monday, more than 110,500 households across three prefectures face continued water outages, and the death toll has risen to at least 65.

The earthquake has left a trail of destruction, with tens of thousands of people also without electricity.

The Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare reported that significant water outages were affecting over 95,000 households in twelve cities and towns in Ishikawa Prefecture, including Nanao City, Wajima City, Shika Town, Suzu City, and Hakui City. Investigations are ongoing in Anamizu Town and Noto Town to determine the full impact.

Additionally, in Toyama Prefecture, cities like Takaoka, Himi, and Imizu are facing water outages impacting approximately 19,000 households. In Niigata Prefecture, Niigata City, Itoigawa City, and Sado City are also experiencing water outages affecting around 1,000 households due to damaged water pipes. Emergency measures, including the deployment of water trucks, are underway to alleviate the crisis.

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida has declared the situation a race against time to save lives and rescue survivors. More than 40 hours after the earthquake, rescue operations continue in full force throughout Ishikawa. In a heart-wrenching account, one man recounted losing his two daughters when their home collapsed during the quake.

With many feared trapped under rubble and exposed to harsh winter conditions, the government has escalated its response. Prime Minister Kishida announced an increase in Self-Defense Forces personnel from 1,000 to 2,000, alongside more than 2,000 firefighters and over 700 police officers mobilized from across the country. Municipalities affected by the earthquake have requested additional rescue dogs, the quick reopening of severed roads, and supplies of water, blankets, and other essentials.

The earthquake's aftermath has brought immense challenges, including ongoing rescue efforts, restoring utilities, and providing aid to the affected populace. The government's top priority remains saving lives and supporting the recovery of the stricken communities.