Unseasonably Warm Weather Hits Japan: Sapporo and Tokyo See Record Highs

TOKYO, Feb 15 (News On Japan) - Unseasonably warm weather continues across Japan on Wednesday, February 14th, with Sapporo experiencing record warmth for the second consecutive day, reaching over 10°C.

Spring-like warm air is flowing into the Japanese archipelago, bringing the warmest temperatures of the year so far to northern Japan and the Japan Sea side, including Hokuriku, from the morning.

In particular, Sapporo reached 10°C in the morning, marking two consecutive days over 10°C in February for the first time in approximately 150 years of observations.

In the afternoon, Tokyo exceeded 18°C, making it the highest temperature of the year, while temperatures over 20°C are expected to prevail from eastern to western Japan, bringing April-like warmth to various regions.

Areas with heavy snowfall should be cautious of snowmelt, avalanches, and falling snow from roofs.

