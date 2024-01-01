Travel | Feb 15

JR East's 'Kyun Pass' Offers Unlimited Shinkansen Rides for 10,000 Yen

TOKYO, Feb 15 (News On Japan) - Starting February 14th, JR East has introduced the "Kyun Pass," allowing unlimited rides on Shinkansen and limited express trains for just Y10,000 on weekdays.

Tokyo to Shin-Aomori Round Trip Saves Over ¥20,000

Caster Fudo Kumazaki explains that the pass is valid for one month from February 14th to March 14th, with no limit on the number of purchases, but restricted to two reserved seat bookings per day.

The pass covers JR East lines, including the Tohoku, Yamagata, Akita, Joetsu, and some parts of the Hokuriku Shinkansen, as well as five local railway lines.

Traveling from Tokyo to Shin-Aomori, which usually costs over ¥33,260 for a round trip, becomes a bargain at just ¥10,000 with the "Kyun Pass."

Various Ways to Enjoy: Luxurious Travel Close to Home

Caster Chiaki Horan notes that traveling to Shin-Aomori and back in a day would mean spending most of the time on the Shinkansen.

Kumazaki suggests that traveling further increases the value of the pass, but if you want to enjoy your destination, it's essential to choose wisely. For example, trips beyond Nasushiobara on the Tohoku Shinkansen or beyond Karuizawa on the Hokuriku Shinkansen would exceed ¥10,000 for a round trip.

One adventurous traveler, Casty, is currently on a "Dice Travel" journey with a friend, where they let dice rolls decide their destinations, starting from Tokyo and ending in Yokohama.

Travel analyst Kotaro Toriumi recommends a luxurious day trip starting with a ride on the Tohoku Shinkansen to Utsunomiya, followed by a visit to Zenkoji Temple in Nagano, shopping in Nakamise Street, and ending with a trip to Karuizawa for shopping and hot springs, all within the same day for just ¥10,000 with the "Kyun Pass," compared to the usual Shinkansen fare of ¥22,870.

Source: TBS

