Sakurajima Erupts: Plume Reaches 5,000 Meters

KAGOSHIMA, Feb 15 (News On Japan) - A volcanic eruption Wednesday evening from Kagoshima's active Sakurajima sent a plume of smoke 5,000 meters above the crater, the first time since August four years ago that ash has reached such heights.

The volcanic alert level remains at 3, but Japan's Meteorological Agency is calling for caution as a "large amount" of ash is expected to fall on the island of Sakurajima by the early hours of Thursday.

According to the Meteorological Agency, an explosive eruption occurred around 6:30 p.m. on the 14th at the Minamidake summit crater of Sakurajima, sending a plume of smoke 5,000 meters above the crater. The last time a plume reached a height of 5,000 meters at Sakurajima was in August 2020. Additionally, it has been confirmed that large volcanic bombs were ejected from the crater, flying between 1,000 to 1,300 meters. Due to this eruption, the smoke drifted northeast, and until around 1 a.m. on the 15th, visibility was poor on the island of Sakurajima due to the swirling volcanic ash, and a "large amount" of ash fall covering the ground was expected. The Meteorological Agency has advised against unnecessary outings and driving. Furthermore, a "small amount" of ash fall that could lightly cover the ground is also expected in parts of Tarumizu City, Kirishima City, Soo City, Aira City, Isa City, Satsumasendai City, Satsuma Town, Yusui Town, as well as some parts of Miyazaki and Kumamoto Prefectures, so caution is needed.

Sakurajima has experienced frequent explosive eruptions in the past. The Meteorological Agency continues to issue a volcanic warning level "3" alert for the area around the craters of Minamidake summit and Showa crater, calling for caution against large volcanic bombs and pyroclastic flows that may accompany an eruption within an approximate 2-kilometer radius of these craters.

