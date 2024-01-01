Travel | Feb 15

Mt. Fuji Climbing Fee Set at 2,000 Yen

YAMANASHI, Feb 15 (News On Japan) - Yamanashi Governor Kotaro Nagasaki has shared his views on the climbing fee for Mt. Fuji, stating, "We should break away from the mentality that cheaper is always better."

Starting this summer, Yamanashi Prefecture plans to collect a ¥2,000 fee from climbers using the Yoshida Trail, one of the routes up Mt. Fuji.

The fee will be used to employ guides to address nuisance behavior and to install shelters for protection against volcanic bombs and falling rocks.

When asked if the ¥2,000 fee has local support, Governor Nagasaki responded, "The ¥2,000 is a necessary expense. It's a total that includes the costs we need to cover moving forward, and I believe it will eventually be accepted."

Regarding the amount, he emphasized its fairness and brought up the price of ramen for comparison, saying, "Nowadays, even a bowl of ramen can cost ¥2,000. So I want to boldly ask, is the value of Mt. Fuji really that low?"

Source: ANN

