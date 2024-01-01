Kofu's Plum Blossoms: A Colorful Prelude to Spring

Kofu, Feb 18 (News On Japan) - The plum blossoms are reaching their peak earlier than usual in Kofu due to the warm winter. Furoen Garden, a famous plum spot, is witnessing early blooms in over 2,000 plum trees in various colors, including red, white, and pink, spanning 30 different varieties.

This year, the unusually warm winter has caused the blossoms to peak about two weeks earlier than usual, with half of the garden's plum trees already in full bloom.

Early-blooming varieties like "Kan-Kobai" and "Toji-Bai" are nearly at full bloom.

Even the mid-blooming plum trees, which typically start flowering around mid-February, have nearly half of their flowers in bloom.

Many visitors are enjoying the sweet fragrance of the plum blossoms as they stroll through the garden and take photos.

The plum blossom season at this garden is expected to last until early March when the late-blooming varieties start to flower.

Source: ANN