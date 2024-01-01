LOS ANGELES, Feb 19 (News On Japan) - Director Takashi Yamazaki, whose film "Godzilla Minus One" has been nominated for an Academy Award in Visual Effects, has shared insights into the production process in Los Angeles. This marks the first time a Japanese film has been nominated in this category.

Over 100 film industry professionals and visual creators were invited to the talk show where Yamazaki discussed the making of Godzilla-1.0. The film is competing for the Visual Effects Oscar, a category historically dominated by groundbreaking works like Star Wars and Avatar, known for expanding the boundaries of expression through CG technology.

Yamazaki revealed that the production team utilized special effects techniques and checked the creators' visuals on the spot to streamline the process, including cost efficiency.

"Normally, in a VFX studio, everyone would watch the tests together, but we didn't do that. Instead, if someone spotted an issue, we would immediately discuss how to improve it. There was a lot of interaction among us," Yamazaki explained.

When asked about the use of generative AI in filmmaking, Yamazaki expressed skepticism, stating, "Instinctively, I reject it because it produces something that feels like it's been seen before."

Regarding the nomination, Yamazaki said, "It's an honor to be nominated among such incredible works. I'll be thrilled if we win, but even if we don't, I'm happy to have come this far. I'd say our chances are 50% if I'm being greedy."

The Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled for March 10th.

Source: 日テレNEWS