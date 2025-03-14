News On Japan
Nara Slashes Budget for Free K-Pop Concert, Reduces Audience Size

NARA, Feb 13 (News On Japan) - Nara Prefecture has announced plans to scale down its free K-Pop concert, significantly reducing costs.

The prefecture had initially planned to co-host the event with a South Korean local government, inviting K-Pop artists to perform at Nara Park in October. However, with the venue capable of accommodating 10,000 attendees, the projected cost for the prefectural government was approximately 2.7 billion yen. In response, the prefectural assembly urged Governor Makoto Yamashita to downsize the event and cut expenses.

In light of these concerns, the governor decided to move the event to the Nara Centennial Hall, which has a capacity of 1,500, reducing costs to approximately 290 million yen.

Governor Yamashita stated: "The cost has been reduced to about one-ninth, so I believe the prefectural assembly will find this acceptable."

Moving forward, the South Korean local government will be responsible for selecting artists based on the revised venue capacity.

Source: KTV NEWS

