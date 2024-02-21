Filmmaker in Custody Over Demands for On-Screen Nudity

TOKYO, Feb 21 (News On Japan) - A film director arrested for sexually assaulting a woman aspiring to be an actress under the guise of acting instruction reportedly told her that "sometimes you have to be naked to appear in movies," according to investigative sources.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department is looking into the possibility that the director exploited his position. The director has denied the allegations, claiming, "It's a false charge."

Hidehiro Sakaki, a 53-year-old corporate executive and film director from Nakahara Ward, Kawasaki City, was arrested for sexually assaulting a woman in her 20s, who aspired to be an actress, at a condominium in Minato Ward, Tokyo, under the pretext of giving acting lessons in 2016, eight years ago. He was sent to the prosecutor's office on Wednesday morning, February 21. He has denied the allegations, stating, "It's a false charge." According to the investigation so far, the suspect is believed to have lured the woman, who was participating in a workshop where he was providing acting instruction, to his condominium by saying, "Let's talk more about acting." Investigative sources say he further told her, "If you're going to be in a movie, there are times when you have to be naked. Try getting naked."

At the time, the woman believed she would be able to appear in a movie, but she never did. Consequently, the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the possibility that the director misused his position. Moreover, as there have been multiple consultations from other potential victims with similar complaints, the police are also investigating these related cases.

Source: NHK