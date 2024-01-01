More Than 100 People Swarm Railroad Crossing Late at Night

Oct 15 (News On Japan) - What happened to cause over 100 people to gather at a railroad crossing in the middle of the night? Even after the barrier dropped and the alarm rang, people remained inside the crossing.

Over 100 people were crowding the area around the crossing late at night. They were "tori-tetsu" (train photography enthusiasts) who had flocked to the site.

Station staff attempted to guide them away from the tracks, but people still crowded dangerously close to the crossing.

What kind of train were these train enthusiasts hoping to catch?

A 20-something woman with 20 years of train fandom "It's not a regular commuter train, but a rescue train. It never runs on the main lines, and it only appears maybe once in a few decades. It's incredibly rare."

The black vehicle is called a "rescue train," used to recover derailed cars. Among train fans, it’s considered exceptionally rare.

A 20-something woman with 20 years of train fandom "Do you know the Doctor Yellow train on the Shinkansen? They say it brings happiness and good luck if you see it, but this is 5,000 times rarer. It’s in a league of its own."

According to Hankyu Corporation, they were moving the rescue train to another storage yard.

While it was a rare moment, there were concerns about the behavior of some of the "tori-tetsu" who didn’t follow the rules.

A 20-something woman with 20 years of train fandom "Most people take photos with good manners, but because of a few, it ends up being a nuisance for others. We really need to stop this. When the barrier comes down, you should leave the crossing, and of course, you need to protect your own life as well."

Source: ANN