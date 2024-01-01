News On Japan
Society

More Than 100 People Swarm Railroad Crossing Late at Night

Oct 15 (News On Japan) - What happened to cause over 100 people to gather at a railroad crossing in the middle of the night? Even after the barrier dropped and the alarm rang, people remained inside the crossing.

Over 100 people were crowding the area around the crossing late at night. They were "tori-tetsu" (train photography enthusiasts) who had flocked to the site.

Station staff attempted to guide them away from the tracks, but people still crowded dangerously close to the crossing.

What kind of train were these train enthusiasts hoping to catch?

A 20-something woman with 20 years of train fandom "It's not a regular commuter train, but a rescue train. It never runs on the main lines, and it only appears maybe once in a few decades. It's incredibly rare."

The black vehicle is called a "rescue train," used to recover derailed cars. Among train fans, it’s considered exceptionally rare.

A 20-something woman with 20 years of train fandom "Do you know the Doctor Yellow train on the Shinkansen? They say it brings happiness and good luck if you see it, but this is 5,000 times rarer. It’s in a league of its own."

According to Hankyu Corporation, they were moving the rescue train to another storage yard.

While it was a rare moment, there were concerns about the behavior of some of the "tori-tetsu" who didn’t follow the rules.

A 20-something woman with 20 years of train fandom "Most people take photos with good manners, but because of a few, it ends up being a nuisance for others. We really need to stop this. When the barrier comes down, you should leave the crossing, and of course, you need to protect your own life as well."

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

'Castle in the Sky' Emerges First Time This Season

As thick morning fog lifted, sunlight streamed through the distant mountain ranges, revealing Echizen Ono Castle perched above a sea of clouds, built over 400 years ago by a close aide to Oda Nobunaga.

Japan's Teens and Women Lacking Fitness

A recent survey conducted by Japan’s Sports Agency has highlighted a lack of exercise among teenage boys and girls, as well as women in their 30s and 40s.

Toyota Re-Enters Formula 1

Toyota Motor Corporation announced last Friday that it has partnered with the American F1 team, Haas, to collaborate on vehicle development, marking Toyota's return to the sport after withdrawing in 2009.

Former Empress Discharged From Hospital After Surgery

Former Empress Michiko, who had been hospitalized at the University of Tokyo Hospital due to a fracture in the upper part of her right thigh bone, has been discharged.

Man Arrested over Killing of 17-Year-Old Girl in Osaka Hitchhiked to Yokohama

A man arrested in Yokohama on October 9th in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old girl at a hotel in Osaka's Minami district has admitted to hitchhiking to Yokohama.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

More Than 100 People Swarm Railroad Crossing Late at Night

What happened to cause over 100 people to gather at a railroad crossing in the middle of the night? Even after the barrier dropped and the alarm rang, people remained inside the crossing.

Entering the Slum that Japan Doesn't Want You to See

Japan has one of the lowest homelessness rates in the world, with less than 0.003% of its population living on the streets. This is a testament to the country's robust social programs and unique cultural approach to addressing homelessness. (Drew Binsky)

Have Young Japanese Given Up on Dating? | Street Interview

Are you currently dating anyone? What does love mean to you? (Asian Boss)

Antler Cutting Ceremony Starts in Nara

It's that time of year for deer in Nara to get their antlers cut to prevent the aggressive males, which become temperamental during the mating season, from injuring people.

Former Empress Discharged From Hospital After Surgery

Former Empress Michiko, who had been hospitalized at the University of Tokyo Hospital due to a fracture in the upper part of her right thigh bone, has been discharged.

Two Dead After Car Plummets Down Tokushima Mountain

A car carrying 4 people slid off a mountainside in Yoshinogawa, Tokushima Prefecture, on Sunday, resulting in two deaths.

Datsueba: Scariest, Most Important Woman in the Japanese Underworld

(Linfamy)

Rental Go-Kart Manager Busted for Unlicensed Foreign Driver

A rental go-kart company manager in Ota Ward, Tokyo, has been sent to prosecutors for allegedly allowing an unlicensed foreign tourist to drive a go-kart on public roads.