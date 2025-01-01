Japan's Tuition-Free High School Program Expanded Nationwide

OSAKA, Apr 04 (News On Japan) - The Japanese government has decided to expand its tuition-free high school program this spring. Public high school tuition is now completely free regardless of household income, and starting next academic year, the scope of support for private schools will also be broadened.

With the policy shift already in effect in Osaka, attention is now turning to how this change will influence students, families, and schools across the country.

On the morning of April 3rd, a new academic year began with entrance ceremonies at schools such as Abiko Junior High School in Osaka. Meanwhile, private junior and senior high schools held a joint information session in Osaka’s Umeda district, attracting over 300 families—a record turnout for the event.

Parents cited the new tuition-free policy as a major factor behind their growing interest in private education.

"It’s very reassuring," one parent said, while another added, "With free tuition, private schools are now a real option."

Since last year, Osaka Prefecture has implemented a system allowing all residents—regardless of income—to attend both public and private high schools tuition-free. This policy has fueled interest in private schools, which are often perceived to offer more personalized support from teachers.

"I like that private schools provide more attentive support," said a second-year junior high school student in Osaka. "But the cost was always an issue."

One father commented, "As a parent, what I want most is for my child to attend the school they truly want to go to."

The national government has now followed Osaka’s lead. From April, all public high school tuition fees are fully waived regardless of household income. Beginning next academic year, private high schools will also be covered, with the upper limit of support raised to 457,000 yen—the national average tuition.

This nationwide expansion has sparked reactions in neighboring prefectures. A mother in Hyogo Prefecture said, "It’s a relief. Ultimately, it’s the child’s choice, but private schools will definitely become part of our options."

Yamauchi Tsutomu of Hyogo’s Hibarioka Gakuen noted increased inquiries from parents asking whether the new policy would apply by the time of enrollment.

Private school popularity is also affecting cram schools. Kenoh Nakauchi, a manager at the Kyoto-based cram school network Seiki, noted increased competition among students.

"The drive to study and secure admission will intensify," he said, adding that the expansion could present an opportunity to grow their student base through more seminars and information sessions.

However, the trend has created challenges for public schools. Izumitottori High School in Hannan, Osaka—the city’s only prefectural high school—closed at the end of March. At the same time, the percentage of students listing private schools as their first choice reached a record high, while public high school application rates fell to a historic low average of 1.02 times the available seats.

One graduate, now a parent, expressed concern: "As more public schools close, some children may find there’s no school left for them."

Izumitottori Principal Toshikazu Hashimoto acknowledged the difficulty of competing with private schools: "The prefecture encourages public and private schools to compete, but it’s tough. When it comes to facilities and appearance, we simply can’t win."

The expanded tuition-free policy is welcomed by many, but experts also warn of potential downsides. While reducing the financial burden on families, it could intensify competition and widen educational disparities. Increased demand for private schools may also push up entrance and facility fees.

Some fear further decline in public school enrollment. This year’s public high school average entrance ratio was just 1.02, with nearly half of schools falling short of capacity. Consolidation may further reduce the number of public schools.

One stark example is the so-called "Neyagawa Shock": a prestigious public high school in Osaka received fewer applicants than available spots, with a final application ratio of 0.94.

Public schools are responding with reforms. From the 2028 academic year, Osaka will move general entrance exams earlier and allow students rejected from their first-choice schools to apply to a second. Schools are also working to differentiate themselves through specialized programs in international studies, engineering, and commerce.

Makiko Nakamuro, a professor at Keio University, cautioned, "Without improvements to facilities and infrastructure, public schools can't compete. But even high-quality public schools are at risk of being phased out if evaluations rely only on appearances."

Commentator Yukino Yokosuka added that with Japan’s declining birthrate, school consolidation will continue. "We need to maintain staffing and invest in public school infrastructure. Many regional schools have strengths in agriculture, industry, or fisheries. These unique programs should be preserved."

Yokosuka also shared a story from when Osaka first implemented free private school tuition: "Some students had to work in the mornings and evenings to pay tuition. They said if they had access to free private schooling, their opportunities would have been so much broader. And they weren’t alone."

She emphasized the importance of equity: "Expanding access is crucial. But there’s growing concern that the focus will now shift to competitive junior high school admissions, potentially increasing inequality again."

Anchor Shinobu Nakatani concluded, "Each policy change brings ripple effects. I hope this system will ultimately allow children to make the best educational choices possible."

