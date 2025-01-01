OKINAWA, Apr 04 (News On Japan) - Shuri Castle, a symbol of Okinawa's Ryukyu heritage, suffered extensive damage in a devastating fire in October 2019 that destroyed the main hall and many other structures. The cause of the blaze remains unknown.

Today, reconstruction efforts are underway and open to the public as part of a unique approach known as "visible restoration," allowing visitors to witness the progress of the rebuild firsthand. The nearly completed main hall stands as a testament to the resilience and cultural pride of the region.

In addition to the castle’s reconstruction, visitors can appreciate the intricate curves of Okinawa’s distinctive stone walls and take in sweeping views from the observation platforms surrounding the site.

Nearby stands Tamaudun, a royal mausoleum where successive kings of the Ryukyu Kingdom are entombed. Designated a World Heritage site, Tamaudun is known for its mysterious aura and exquisite stone architecture. The site, a personal favorite of travel host Wakaichi, invites exploration not only of its exterior design but also of the enigmatic layout within. The journey delves into the spiritual and historical essence of the Ryukyu royal lineage.

Founded in the 15th century, the Ryukyu Kingdom flourished for over 400 years as a hub of trade and diplomacy. Strategically located between China, Japan, and Southeast Asia, the kingdom established tributary relations with the Ming Dynasty, while maintaining a delicate balance with powerful Japanese feudal domains such as the Satsuma clan.

The capital, Shuri, was home to a unique blend of architectural, religious, and political traditions, many of which survive today through restored landmarks such as Shuri Castle and ceremonial rituals practiced by local communities. The Ryukyuan language, music, and dance continue to reflect the kingdom’s syncretic past, distinct from mainland Japan.

In 1879, the kingdom was formally annexed by Japan during the Meiji Era and reorganized as Okinawa Prefecture, effectively ending Ryukyuan sovereignty. However, the region’s annexation — and the subsequent challenges of assimilation — have left a lasting imprint. Memories of cultural suppression, coupled with the disproportionate presence of U.S. military bases, continue to fuel local discourse around identity and autonomy.

Today, the Ryukyu Kingdom serves not only as a symbol of regional pride but also as a focal point in broader debates about decentralization, cultural preservation, and historical justice. With growing interest in indigenous rights and historical re-evaluation, scholars and activists are reexamining the kingdom’s complex legacy in light of Japan’s modern nation-building efforts.

While the Ryukyu Kingdom no longer exists as a political entity, its enduring influence on Okinawa’s identity and its distinct historical trajectory continue to shape the conversation about what it means to belong — not just to a nation, but to a legacy that spans centuries and seas.

Source: YOMIURI