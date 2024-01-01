Crime Wave Continues in Yokohama and Chiba

TOKYO, Oct 16 (News On Japan) - A series of robberies has been occurring in the Kanto region, with two new cases on October 16th in Yokohama and Chiba, where the victims were tied up.

At around 9:30 a.m. on October 16th, a call was made to the emergency services. When the police arrived, they found an elderly man who had passed away, his hands and feet tied.

The police are investigating this case as a homicide, and they are also checking if any robbery took place.

Approximately six hours before this, in Shiroi City, Chiba, a mother in her 70s and her daughter in her 40s were attacked in their home. The group of perpetrators tied them up, leaving them with multiple injuries and bruises. Additionally, 200,000 yen in cash and a car were stolen.

Including these two incidents on October 16th, around 10 similar cases have occurred since August within a three-month period.

Just recently, another robbery took place at a home in Funabashi City, Chiba. Out of these 10 cases, the police believe that seven of them are related to 'dark part-time jobs' and are investigating the connections.

