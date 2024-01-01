'Castle in the Sky' Emerges First Time This Season

IWATE, Oct 15 (News On Japan) - As thick morning fog lifted, sunlight streamed through the distant mountain ranges, revealing Echizen Ono Castle perched above a sea of clouds, built over 400 years ago by a close aide to Oda Nobunaga.

The elusive "Castle in the Sky" typically appears when there has been rain the previous day, the humidity is high, and the temperature difference between the previous day and the following morning is significant. The phenomenon occurs between October and April, and this is the first sighting of the season. With autumn deepening in November, the castle is expected to appear more frequently.

Despite many places experiencing summer-like temperatures of over 25°C during the long weekend, where short sleeves were still comfortable, autumn is certainly making its presence known.

Mount Kurikoma, a famous peak spanning the three prefectures of Miyagi, Iwate, and Akita, is dressed in its full autumn colors. The maple and rowan trees dotting the mountainside have turned vibrant shades of yellow and red, signaling the arrival of fall.

Visitors savored the season, leisurely hiking and taking in the views from the mountain summit.

Source: ANN