Ibaraki Escapes Last Place in Attractiveness Ranking

IBARAKI, Oct 15 (News On Japan) - The 'Prefectural Attractiveness Ranking,' which started in 2009, marked its 16th edition in 2024, with competition for the bottom rank a hot topic. This year, Ibaraki Prefecture, which ranked last in 2023, moved up two spots, overtaking Saitama Prefecture.

Hokkaido once again topped the list for the 16th consecutive year since the survey began. Following Hokkaido were Kyoto Prefecture in 2nd place and Okinawa Prefecture in 3rd, with well-known tourist destinations dominating the top spots. But the spotlight this year was on Ibaraki Prefecture, which managed to escape last place and rise two ranks.

Ibaraki's charm is evident through local specialties like dried sweet potatoes, which account for 90% of Japan's production. Other local products, including natto, melons, and marine goods, highlighted the prefecture’s uniqueness, with the surprising revelation that Ibaraki is Japan’s top beer producer.

One Saitama resident shared, "Saitama’s a nice place with good safety and no disasters. We want to move up in the rankings, but we’re okay with making a joke out of it, like with 'Tonde Saitama.'"

Source: FNN

'Castle in the Sky' Emerges First Time This Season

As thick morning fog lifted, sunlight streamed through the distant mountain ranges, revealing Echizen Ono Castle perched above a sea of clouds, built over 400 years ago by a close aide to Oda Nobunaga.

Japan's Teens and Women Lacking Fitness

A recent survey conducted by Japan’s Sports Agency has highlighted a lack of exercise among teenage boys and girls, as well as women in their 30s and 40s.

Toyota Re-Enters Formula 1

Toyota Motor Corporation announced last Friday that it has partnered with the American F1 team, Haas, to collaborate on vehicle development, marking Toyota's return to the sport after withdrawing in 2009.

Former Empress Discharged From Hospital After Surgery

Former Empress Michiko, who had been hospitalized at the University of Tokyo Hospital due to a fracture in the upper part of her right thigh bone, has been discharged.

The TRUTH About OVERTOURISM in Japan

Japan's Streets are PACKED With Tourists, Over Tourism is running WILD! Or is it really? There has been a lot of news recently about this growing problem in Japan, but what is the reality on the ground in one of Japan's most popular cities, Kyoto? (Inaka Adventure)

Tourists Flock to Kayabuki Village

Kayabuki Village in Kyoto Prefecture is home to 39 thatched-roof houses, selected as an Important Preservation District for Groups of Traditional Buildings by the Japanese government.

Experience Traditional Japan at a Hidden Hot Spring Ryokan

石苔亭いしだ SEKITAITEI ISHIDA: Japanese inns are known for their polite service, but the hospitality here was truly exceptional. (It's Time to Travel / 旅する時間)

Tokyo-Osaka Bullet Train: Is the Green Car Worth the Extra Yen?

I'm taking both the Ordinary and Green cars on the Tokaido Shinkansen between Tokyo and Osaka. I'm trying out the new service in the Green car. (Solo Travel Japan)

Kishiwada Danjiri Festival History Tour Explores Landmarks

Every autumn, the Kishiwada Danjiri Festival is held, and this time we’re taking a historical tour of the festival’s key sites!

Is Gifu Japan's BEST Kept Secret for Travelers? | What To Do in its Capital City!

Home to rich history, ancient tradition, lush nature, and of course, delicious food, join Japan By Food host Shizuka Anderson as she ventures out of Tokyo and into regional Japan. (Japan by Food)

Nara deer conservation group to issue advisories to help keep visitors safe

A deer conservation group in Nara City, western Japan, will start issuing advisories to the public at times when the deer pose a heightened risk to visitors. (NHK)

Spectacular Autumn Foliage Arrives in Northern Japan

A sharp drop in temperatures has marked the sudden arrival of the autumn travel season in Japan.