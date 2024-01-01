Ibaraki Escapes Last Place in Attractiveness Ranking

IBARAKI, Oct 15 (News On Japan) - The 'Prefectural Attractiveness Ranking,' which started in 2009, marked its 16th edition in 2024, with competition for the bottom rank a hot topic. This year, Ibaraki Prefecture, which ranked last in 2023, moved up two spots, overtaking Saitama Prefecture.

Hokkaido once again topped the list for the 16th consecutive year since the survey began. Following Hokkaido were Kyoto Prefecture in 2nd place and Okinawa Prefecture in 3rd, with well-known tourist destinations dominating the top spots. But the spotlight this year was on Ibaraki Prefecture, which managed to escape last place and rise two ranks.

Ibaraki's charm is evident through local specialties like dried sweet potatoes, which account for 90% of Japan's production. Other local products, including natto, melons, and marine goods, highlighted the prefecture’s uniqueness, with the surprising revelation that Ibaraki is Japan’s top beer producer.

One Saitama resident shared, "Saitama’s a nice place with good safety and no disasters. We want to move up in the rankings, but we’re okay with making a joke out of it, like with 'Tonde Saitama.'"

