Ex-Couple Arrested for Assaulting Each Other at Atami Fireworks

SHIZUOKA, Oct 16 (News On Japan) - A former married couple got into a serious argument during a fireworks festival in Atami, resulting in both being arrested.

The incident took place at the fireworks festival held in Atami City, Shizuoka Prefecture.

The two individuals, a 37-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman from Hamamatsu City, Shizuoka Prefecture, were previously married.

Around 9 p.m. on the 14th, a conflict arose on their way back.

The argument escalated, and the man allegedly pushed the woman, causing her to fall, while the woman reportedly strangled the man.

Later, the police were notified, and after midnight on October 15th, both were arrested on suspicion of assault.

The man sustained bruising on his neck, while the woman suffered a contusion on her forehead. The police are conducting a detailed investigation into the nature of their dispute.

Source: ANN