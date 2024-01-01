News On Japan
Society

Ex-Couple Arrested for Assaulting Each Other at Atami Fireworks

SHIZUOKA, Oct 16 (News On Japan) - A former married couple got into a serious argument during a fireworks festival in Atami, resulting in both being arrested.

The incident took place at the fireworks festival held in Atami City, Shizuoka Prefecture.

The two individuals, a 37-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman from Hamamatsu City, Shizuoka Prefecture, were previously married.

Around 9 p.m. on the 14th, a conflict arose on their way back.

The argument escalated, and the man allegedly pushed the woman, causing her to fall, while the woman reportedly strangled the man.

Later, the police were notified, and after midnight on October 15th, both were arrested on suspicion of assault.

The man sustained bruising on his neck, while the woman suffered a contusion on her forehead. The police are conducting a detailed investigation into the nature of their dispute.

Source: ANN

Japan's Oldest Reactor Gets Approval to Operate 50+ Years

Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority has granted approval for Kansai Electric Power Company's Takahama Reactor No. 1 to operate for over 50 years, marking a first in Japan, reaching its 50th anniversary next month.

Japan Faces 18 Trillion Yen Economic Loss Due to Sleep Deprivation

Japan is grappling with a severe sleep deprivation crisis, with economic losses estimated at 18 trillion yen annually due to reduced productivity, according to a study by the RAND Corporation.

Ibaraki Escapes Last Place in Attractiveness Ranking

The 'Prefectural Attractiveness Ranking,' which started in 2009, marked its 16th edition in 2024, with competition for the bottom rank a hot topic. This year, Ibaraki Prefecture, which ranked last in 2023, moved up two spots, overtaking Saitama Prefecture.

'Castle in the Sky' Emerges First Time This Season

As thick morning fog lifted, sunlight streamed through the distant mountain ranges, revealing Echizen Ono Castle perched above a sea of clouds, built over 400 years ago by a close aide to Oda Nobunaga.

Japan's Teens and Women Lacking Fitness

A recent survey conducted by Japan’s Sports Agency has highlighted a lack of exercise among teenage boys and girls, as well as women in their 30s and 40s.

Shrines Clash at 'Nada Kenka Festival'

The 'Nada Kenka Festival,' renowned for its fierce clashes between portable shrines, took place in Himeji, Hyogo Prefecture, attracting large crowds of spectators.

More Than 100 People Swarm Railroad Crossing Late at Night

What happened to cause over 100 people to gather at a railroad crossing in the middle of the night? Even after the barrier dropped and the alarm rang, people remained inside the crossing.

Entering the Slum that Japan Doesn't Want You to See

Japan has one of the lowest homelessness rates in the world, with less than 0.003% of its population living on the streets. This is a testament to the country's robust social programs and unique cultural approach to addressing homelessness. (Drew Binsky)

Have Young Japanese Given Up on Dating? | Street Interview

Are you currently dating anyone? What does love mean to you? (Asian Boss)

Antler Cutting Ceremony Starts in Nara

It's that time of year for deer in Nara to get their antlers cut to prevent the aggressive males, which become temperamental during the mating season, from injuring people.

Former Empress Discharged From Hospital After Surgery

Former Empress Michiko, who had been hospitalized at the University of Tokyo Hospital due to a fracture in the upper part of her right thigh bone, has been discharged.

Two Dead After Car Plummets Down Tokushima Mountain

A car carrying 4 people slid off a mountainside in Yoshinogawa, Tokushima Prefecture, on Sunday, resulting in two deaths.