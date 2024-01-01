News On Japan
Daughter Comments on Father's Claim of Innocence at First Hearing

Toyama, Dec 17 (News On Japan) - A woman who has come forward under her real name to accuse her father of sexual abuse criticized his not guilty plea during the first hearing, stating, "What daughter in the world would accept sexual acts from her father?"

The Toyama District Court held the initial hearing on Monday for Hiroharu Daimon, 53, who stands accused of quasi-rape involving his biological daughter when she was 16 years old.

Daimon admitted to engaging in sexual acts with his daughter but argued, "It is true that we had sexual relations, but she was not in a position where she could not resist," maintaining his innocence.

The daughter, Riho Fukuyama, 24, responded strongly, saying, "Even here in this courtroom, my father has failed to take responsibility as a father, an adult, or a human being. What daughter in the world would accept sexual acts from her father? I sincerely pray that my father will be judged strictly so that children currently suffering and those who have suffered abuse can take a courageous step forward."

Fukuyama is scheduled to testify as a witness on January 23rd.

Previously: Man pleads not guilty at Japan court of sexually abusing daughter

