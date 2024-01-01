News On Japan
Skeleton Found in Author's 'Garbage House'

TOKYO, Dec 19 (News On Japan) - Police have arrested Takashima Nozomu, a 64-year-old author on suspicion of leaving a body in his apartment in Shinagawa, Tokyo.

The case came to light due to Takashima’s failure to pay rent.

Court enforcement officers entered his apartment to carry out a compulsory eviction, where they discovered the body.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, Takashima’s home was in a so-called “garbage house” state, filled with trash and other items.

On December 18th, large amounts of belongings and debris were removed from the suspect’s apartment.

The body was found in an advanced state of skeletonization, and the identity of the deceased has yet to be determined.

The Metropolitan Police reported that Takashima admitted to knowing about the victim’s death, stating, “I was in shock and didn’t know what to do. I wanted to escape from reality.” He has since confessed to the allegations.

Source: FNN

