First Snow Observed from Kanto to Kyushu as Winter Chill Sets In

TOKYO, Dec 19 (News On Japan) - A cold wave bringing midwinter-like temperatures swept across regions from Kanto to Kyushu starting on Wednesday night, resulting in the first snowfall observed in areas such as central Tokyo and Kumamoto.

By Thursday morning, snowfall had been recorded in southern Kanto, including Tokyo and Kumagaya in Saitama Prefecture, as well as across many parts of western Japan, such as Osaka, Kochi, and Kumamoto.

Notably, snowfall in central Tokyo occurred 15 days earlier than usual. Snow falling in mid-December marks the first time in eight seasons, with the last occurrence being in 2016.

While sunshine is beginning to return along the Pacific coast, temperatures are expected to remain midwinter-like throughout the day.

Forecasts predict high temperatures of 9°C in both Tokyo and Osaka, and 10°C in Kumamoto.

With northern winds adding to the chill, thorough precautions against the cold are advised.

Go To: Weather

Source: ANN

