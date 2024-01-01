News On Japan
Fuji TV Faces Backlash as Allegations Surface Online

TOKYO, Jan 22 (News On Japan) - YouTuber Aoki Kanon, a former announcer, has revealed allegations of harassment by a senior official at Fuji TV. A post she shared on the social media platform X just a week ago drew widespread attention, which led her to release a detailed video on YouTube. The video garnered over 5 million views in just two days, sparking public outrage.

To contextualize the scale, 1% television viewership is equivalent to about one million viewers, meaning her video achieved an impact comparable to a 5% television viewership rating. In the video, Aoki delves into specific instances of harassment, including being told to "show your chest" by a Fuji TV executive. She also suggested that she may reveal the official's name, stating that the individual is still employed by the company.

The allegations have shed light on the broader issues of workplace misconduct within the television industry, which critics describe as systemic. Aoki’s video has drawn significant attention from the public and legal experts, with some speculating potential legal actions involving influential advocates.

The controversy has prompted a domino effect, with advertisers reconsidering their partnerships with Fuji TV. A popular show, Shokunin Banzai, saw a major sponsor reportedly request a suspension of commercials, despite the program not being directly implicated. The broadcaster has scheduled an emergency board meeting for January 23rd to address the growing crisis, which may include discussions about management shake-ups.

Further fueling the controversy, a magazine article published recently alleges that a prominent television personality, Nakai Masahiro, was connected to incidents of misconduct at corporate events. Reports suggest a settlement payment of 90 million yen was made to resolve one of these incidents, though details remain speculative.

The situation has reignited scrutiny of Fuji TV’s internal culture, raising concerns about power dynamics and longstanding issues of harassment in the industry. The incident has also highlighted the growing influence of YouTube and other digital platforms, which are increasingly seen as spaces for exposing hidden truths that traditional media might overlook.

Observers suggest this crisis could signal a turning point for the Japanese television industry, forcing companies to address deep-seated cultural issues and adopt greater transparency. As Aoki Kanon's revelations continue to ripple across media, the story is evolving into a larger conversation about accountability and reform in Japan's entertainment industry.

Source: おみそちゃんねる

