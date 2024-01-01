Kyoto City to Raise Accommodation Tax to Maximum 10,000 Yen

KYOTO, Jan 09 (News On Japan) - Kyoto City’s accommodation tax, introduced in 2018, is likely to see an increase, with the maximum rate potentially rising to 10,000 yen.

Currently, the accommodation tax is applied in three tiers, ranging from 200 yen to 1,000 yen, depending on the lodging fee. According to city officials, the new proposal suggests a five-tier system, with a tax of 10,000 yen for stays costing 100,000 yen or more per night.

Kanayama Takahiro, manager of Riverte Kyoto Kamogawa, expressed concern: "We are very worried that a higher accommodation tax may lead to fewer customers."

The revised ordinance regarding the increase in Kyoto’s accommodation tax is scheduled to be submitted to next month’s city council meeting.

Source: TBS